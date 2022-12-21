Cranebrook killing: Ashley Geddie fights DNA swab over murder of tinder date Dannielle Finlay-Jones

Accused hitman Ashley Gaddie has launched a legal battle to prevent DNA evidence from being used against him in court over the alleged murder of school teacher Dannielle Finlay-Jones.

Gaddie, 33, was arrested just after midnight on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police on a dangerous remote cliff in Sydney’s Blue Mountains following a massive manhunt.

Gaddie was found on a cliff clinging to the barrier above a escarpment at Fletcher’s Lookout overlooking Wentworth Falls at around 12.30am on Tuesday, hours after a warrant for his arrest was issued for him.

The body of Ms Finlay-Jones, 31, was found on Sunday in the bedroom of a friend’s house in Cranebrook in western Sydney, after she suffered serious head injuries.

Gaddie was interrogated overnight at Katoomba Police Station where a preliminary warrant was issued to conduct DNA testing on him.

His attorney Joseph Ormaechea opposed permission for the DNA swab by forensic experts taken at the police station.

The Public Prosecution Service warned of the necessity of taking the smear because of the ‘transient’ nature of the DNA.

On Tuesday, response teams swarmed into an area in the Blue Mountains with specially trained police negotiators talking to the alleged fugitive who was perched on top of a dangerous cliff near Fletcher’s Lookout.

Ms Finlay-Jones is said to have met Gaddie on Saturday night at The Marsden Brewhouse, in Marsden Park, after the pair recently met online

Gaddie has not appeared in person or via video link and has not applied for bail.

He was remanded in custody until March 3, with a decision on the admissibility of the DNA smear also delayed until that date.

Police rescue, detectives, riot police and a team of specialist negotiators flocked to the Blue Mountains last night in an effort to get Gaddie back to safety.

He was finally arrested just after midnight on Wednesday – after a 12-hour standoff – as temperatures dropped to single digits in the bitterly cold, clear night.

Ashley Gaddie was on the run for 48 hours before police cornered him on a cliff in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted 12 hours

Meanwhile, loved ones have left a growing number of heartfelt tributes for the much-loved murdered teacher and soccer coach Mrs. Finlay-Jones.

Ms Finlay-Jones was the Senior Vice President for Women at Ramsgate RSL Football Club in South Sydney.

‘The news of the death has left us all in shock and disbelief’

‘Dannielle was a beautiful person, a lifelong member of the club who was much loved and well respected not only within our immediate football community but also throughout the Football St George association.

“Her tireless and selfless commitment to community football, especially women’s football, will be sorely missed and her legacy will be eternal.

“Our deep and respectful condolences go out to her family, especially her mother Jacky.”

Arncliffe Aurora FC also paid tribute.

“Words just fail. Following the tragic death of Dannielle Finlay-Jones… all of us here at AAFC would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends at this very difficult time. Especially for her mother Jacky, who has to go through things she never thought she would have to deal with.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Daily Mail Australia previously exclusively revealed how he courted women on Tinder with mirror selfies and pictures of himself cuddling puppies.

Gaddie’s profile features a gallery of photos of the tradie posing in hi-vis, kissing dogs and taking walks.

In the “interests” section, Gaddie boasts that he loves “sushi, travel, road trips, hiking, and the gym.”

In one photo, Gaddie can be seen posing in a light gray singlet and shorts in an elevator while taking a mirror selfie.

Other images show him wearing protective gear while working on a construction site, on a nature walk, and taking a selfie with a waterfall in the background.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

