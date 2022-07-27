Crane operator who became a TikTok star is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane in Russia
A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself at work has died after high winds dropped her 40-foot crane to the ground.
Single mother of two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin collapsed in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
Horrifying footage shows the moment the structure clattered to the ground from a height of 40 feet, according to local reports.
Ms. Demidova, who had 41,000 subscribers to TikTok, had a son and a daughter.
She became known on the social media platform for her honest stories about her daily life as a crane operator.
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise money for her funeral and also to care for her two children, who will be raised by Mrs. Demidova’s mother.
Nikolay Russu – the boss of the company she worked for, Mostostroy-11, was awarded in 2020 by Vladimir Putin for his part in the construction of the bridge connecting the annexed Crimea to Russia.
Pictured: The aftermath of the crane crashing into the ground
Nikolay Russu (circled) – the boss of the company she worked for, Mostostroy-11, was awarded in 2020 by Vladimir Putin for his part in the construction of the bridge connecting the annexed Crimea to Russia
Pictured: Putin with company boss Nikolay Russu
The company has won a number of major state contracts, and Russia is a member of parliament with the pro-Putin political party United Russia.
A video from 72.ru shows how the crane fell over in the sudden strong wind.
A criminal investigation into her death is underway.