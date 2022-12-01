Craig Vozzo to be new Essendon CEO

The former NAB boss hired by Essendon to assess the club and board was subsequently hired to replace Campbell. That appointment proved short-lived, as he left the club barely 24 hours after being appointed after criticism of his role as chairman of the Conservative church City on a Hill, which had delivered sermons comparing abortion rates to the Holocaust and abusive views on the church posted. website.

Essendon said Thorburn’s dual role was incompatible and it was untenable for him to remain as CEO if he remained chairman of the church. Thorburn refused to retire from the church position and left the club.

He has since hired a lawyer to file a claim for unfair dismissal because he was forced to resign.

Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.