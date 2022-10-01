Craig McRae takes cheeky swipe at Jordan de Goey with ‘New York to Bali’ gag

Collingwood coach Craig McRae joked about Jordan de Goey’s various violations during the Pies’ year-end awards after the 26-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the club.

De Goey pledged his future to Collingwood on Friday by signing a deal that includes behavioral clauses that have been embroiled in various sagas throughout his career.

The 26-year-old found himself in hot water during a mid-season break in Bali after footage surfaced showing him exposing a friend’s breasts.

Craig McRae took a cheeky swipe at Collingwood star Jordan de Goey at their awards do

He was also arrested in New York City during the off-season last year after being involved in a drunken incident at a nightclub.

But McRae poked fun at his star midfielder’s antics at the club’s season awards, where he delivered a 13-minute speech.

“To build culture, you need strong relationships,” he began.

“For me it starts with love and support.

“Now our love and support has traveled far and wide this year, from New York to Bali (audience laughter and applause) and all the way to the Gabba.

De Goey’s antics off the pitch have given Collingwood many headaches over the years

He has since signed a contract with behavior clauses and McRae made a joke about his antics

‘We love you, Jordy!

“I’ve learned to turn off my phone during the off-season,” he added.

De Goey’s teammates Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe were spotted laughing at their coach’s joke.

Collingwood was knocked out of the Premiership race by the Swans last Saturday in an epic qualifying round final at the SCG.

Collingwood made it to the preliminary finals this year and is aiming for first place in 2023

McRae was recognized for his outstanding debut season as leader of the Pies, overseeing a remarkable transformation with the club finishing a humble 17th in 2021.

“I am very grateful to have been awarded this award from my colleagues,” McRae said when he was named coach of the year.

“It is a reflection of the combined efforts of everyone involved in the football program and the wider club this season and a confirmation of their hard work and perseverance.

“I am extremely proud of our people and as a club we will continue to strive to get better every day as we prepare for the season until 2023.”