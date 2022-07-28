Craig McLachlan accuses Neighbours of buckling to ‘cancel culture’ by excluding him from the finale

Former Neighbors star Craig McLachlan believes “cancel culture” is why he was not invited to appear in Thursday night’s final.

McLachlan, 56, who played the heartbreaking Henry Ramsay in the 1980s, was acquitted of indecent assault charges two years ago but believes he was barred from the final due to his unfairly tarnished reputation.

Meanwhile, McLachlan’s sister Charlene (Kylie Minogue) and stepfather Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) return for the finale, as does Madge (Anne Charleston), his character’s mother, who died on the show but will reappear as a ghost.

“Henry’s late mother is being reincarnated for the final episode, but the cancellation culture won’t allow her son Henry to appear or even be recognized,” a McLachlan spokesperson said. The sun on Wednesday.

‘What Craig and his partner’ [Vanessa Scammell] having endured the past four and a half years – only to come out on the other side and face, among other things, the attempt to erase his role in Buren’s history for good – is devastating,” they continued. .

“Craig has not been invited to participate in the final episode or contribute in any way to the end of Neighbours.”

McLachlan (second from left) was shunned from the final, but his on-screen sister Charlene (Kylie Minogue, left) and stepfather Harold Bishop (Ian Smith, right) will return, as will his character’s mother Madge (Anne Charleston, center). ), who died in the show but will appear as a ghost

McLachlan played Henry between 1987 and 1989 and won three Logie Awards for the role, including the gong for Most Popular Actor.

The Neighbors finale would have been McLachlan’s first acting appearance since he was found not guilty of indecently assaulting actors during the performance of the musical The Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

McLachlan had maintained that his alleged offense while working on the production was no more inappropriate than a cricketer patting a teammate on the back.

In a 105-page decision, Melbourne Magistrate Belinda Wallington found McLachlan not guilty of all charges.

Ms. Wallington said it was McLachlan’s “selfish, self-conscious sense of humor” that led him to believe that others wouldn’t mind or find his behavior funny.

“I want the following to be noted: The four complainants were brave and honest witnesses. I was not convinced that there was evidence of collusion between the complainants,” Ms Wallington said.

“I was not convinced that there was a motive, or that the complaints were made because of career ambition or some other similar reason.”

During the case, McLachlan underwent months of investigation, during which he and his partner Vanessa Scammell were forced to fight their way through media packages outside a Melbourne court.

McLachlan then sued the ABC, Sydney Morning Herald and actor Christie Whelan Browne for libel in connection with publishing claims that he touched, kissed and groped actresses without permission in the Rocky Horror production, Neighbors, City Homicide and The Doctor Blake Mysteries. .

In December 2020, McLachlan was found not guilty of indecently assaulting actors during the 2014 performance of the musical The Rocky Horror Show (pictured onstage as Frank N Furter)

He dropped the defamation charge in May this year on the day the first of 11 women were required to testify, citing the toll it had taken on his mental health and family.

Obviously, McLachlan has earned over $3 million in legal bills.

The Neighbors final will air on Thursday 28th July at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10Peach in Australia