CRAIG HOPE: Scotland’s quest for promotion shows why the Nations League really matters

This is why and where the Nations League matters.

To see how Scotland and the Republic of Ireland had to whistle from the first whistle to the last – literally, given the post-match scuffle – to understand why this format has value.

The best football involves danger. This is why playoff finals and tournament semifinals provide the most exciting matches. The journey, not the destination, is the fun part. And in Nations League B there is a lot at stake.

For those countries for whom participation in Grand Finals is not a given – Scotland and Ireland each have one in 10 years – this competition offers a real path. Of course it doesn’t feel that way for the top countries, but for the teams under League A these are de facto qualifications.

Scotland’s victory in front of a sold-out and bloated Hampden Park – the locals gasped in their team’s recovery from a goal – means they will be promoted to League A tomorrow in a draw against Ukraine in Poland.

The reward? Second places in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw and the guarantee of a play-off place if it doesn’t progress automatically. That’s why the consecutive victories over Ukraine and Ireland in Glasgow have been celebrated in recent days compared to some of their biggest nights.

But the enthusiasm of the Tartan army is also an acknowledgment of the progress their side has made under Steve Clarke.

They’re not going to the World Cup, but bet they would have been if their play-off game against Ukraine hadn’t been postponed from March to June.

They had won six consecutive qualifiers last fall, but when summer came the momentum had stalled. This is their recovery mission and how brilliant they have been over the past few days.

Their first half performance on Saturday was subpar with Ireland leading at half time through John Egan.

But for all the clichés of spirit and struggle – yes, Scotland has both – they also offer real quality. That was evident when Bournemouth winger Ryan Christie passed by Matt Doherty to equalize for Jack Hendry.

It was fitting that star player Christie then scored the penalty to win it eight minutes before time after an unnecessary handball from Alan Browne.

In the midst of that, there were eight yellow cards, two angry melees, brilliant goalkeeping and suspense until the very end. This is why and where the Nations League matters.