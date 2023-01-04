CRAIG HOPE: David Moyes pays tribute to David Gold and claims he ‘only wanted the best for the club’

<!–

David Moyes has paid tribute to West Ham co-chairman David Gold following his death on Wednesday, saying the club’s hierarchy maintains confidence in him as manager.

The Hammers picked up their first point in six games in Leeds on Wednesday night, hours after it was announced that Gold, 86, had died after a short illness.

And Moyes said, “David Gold was incredibly supportive of me personally. The first time I was manager he wanted me to stay and he was thrilled when I came back. He was an old man, but a good man, a wise man. He’s been a big part of the club. He was desperate for West Ham to do something. He only wanted the best for the club.

David Moyes paid tribute to David Gold and praised the role he played at West Ham

Moyes insisted that the former Hammers co-chairman had the clubs best interests at heart

Gold became co-chairman of the club in 2010 and oversaw its move to the London Stadium

David Sullivan (co-chair) was equally supportive if not better. He was fantastic in his support. They were very good at encouraging me and the team to come back to the table.

“Many things have happened at the club in the last two and a half years that have given them confidence that I am a manager they can trust.”

Of the match, which saw West Ham fight back from a goal down to take the lead before equalizing 20 minutes from time, Moyes said: “We fought hard. I felt if we went 2-1 up we would win, and we should have.

Wilfried Gnonto gave the hosts the lead after 27 minutes with a half-volley from the edge of the penalty area

Lucas Paqueta equalized for the Hammers at the end of the first half at Elland Road

“We made mistakes then. We made some stupid passes and let them come back into play.’

Speaking to number Jesse Marsch said, “There’s a frustration that I want them to be the team I know we can be, and take the stress out of it.

“We need the guy who wants to be in the toughest moments, who cares almost nothing. They care too much. We must free them.

Gianluca Scamacca put the visitors ahead shortly after the break with a beautiful long shot

However, Leeds got back into the game through a Rodrigo screamer to make it 2–2

“It’s so interesting to see us play against the giants, like we have almost nothing to lose and we’re pushing. But if we play against opponents of about the same level. we’re scared, like we need the points so badly.’

The Leeds boss did not appear to entirely agree with the decision to let midfielder Mateusz Klich leave for MLS side DC United.

“It wasn’t black and white,” he said. “It was an open discussion between several people here. There is a certain amount of respect for the player. But it won’t be easy to lose him. Between him and I’m not entirely sure it’s the right decision, but I wish him the best.’