Craig Folbigg, ex-husband of convicted child killer Kathleen Folbigg refuses to give a DNA sample

The former husband of convicted child murderer Kathleen Folbigg has refused to provide DNA evidence that could exonerate his ex-wife for the deaths of their four children more than two decades ago.

Ms. Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of suffocating her four children Patrick, Sarah, Laura and Caleb, but new scientific evidence showed that her daughters had a mutation that causes heart defects, increasing their chances of dying of natural causes.

Her offer for freedom will depend heavily on the strength of new genetic evidence, but Craig Folbigg – Kathleen’s ex-husband – refuses to provide his DNA, which experts said would provide “significant help” with their investigation.

Mr. Folbigg’s DNA will help determine whether her two boys have inherited genetic mutations, according to a 2019 report by scientists Carola Vinuesa and Matthew Cook.

Craig Folbigg (center), ex-husband of Kathleen Folbigg and father of their four children, has refused to give DNA evidence

Kathleen Folbigg (pictured) was convicted in 2003 of suffocating her four children Patrick, Sarah, Laura and Caleb, but new scientific evidence showed that her daughters had a mutation that causes heart defects, increasing the likelihood of her dying of natural causes. died

Mr Folbigg has always maintained that his ex-wife is guilty and cited financial difficulties as the reason he will not provide DNA as part of the investigation.

Folbigg’s lawyer, Danny Eid, said he was unable to fund his legal representation for the investigation and that he did not receive funding from the Attorney General. the Australian.

“This whole investigation was imposed on him and as a father who lost four children, he is a person who should be properly funded and represented before the investigation,” Mr Eid said.

“He’s been put in an untenable position that made me stop acting because he couldn’t get funding… bearing in mind that he’s not a murderer and even a killer gets funding to defend himself.”

His good friend Tracy Chapman said she was shocked that he decided to withhold his DNA.

“It’s disappointing, but in the end only Craig knows why,” she said.

“He was told time and again that his DNA would be kept confidential and that it would not be put in a database. You’d think it would be a no-brainer.’

A group of 90 top scientists signed a petition in 2021 calling for a pardon for Ms Folbigg based on the new evidence.

Mark Speakman (pictured) advised against granting a pardon and recommended a public appeal instead

As a result of the petition, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman has re-investigated her case, saying his office is in “continuous contact” with Mr Folbigg asking for his help.

While the original 2018-2019 study was aware of the mutation, there was no completed study on the impact of the mutation at the time.

Caleb (left) who was just 19 days old when he died in 1989. Brother Patrick (right) died a year later, aged eight months

A genetic mutation called CALM2 G114R was found in Sarah (right) and Laura’s (left) DNA. Laura died in 1999 at 19 months and Sarah died at 10 months in 1993

“The fact that this evidence has come to light after the latest investigation is of course not the fault of Ms Folbigg or her lawyers, she cannot be faulted,” said Mr Speakman.

He advised not to pardon because he said it was not appropriate with the public inquiry and numerous appeals.

“It would undermine confidence in the judicial process and the justice system if I, as a politician behind closed doors, were to recommend that the governor grant a pardon, no matter how convincing Ms Folbigg’s lawyers say the evidence is,” said Mr Speakman.

“The evidence has yet to be tested, even though protagonists say it’s compelling.”

Kathleen Folbigg (pictured in 2019) has six years left on her unconditional jail term

Ms. Folbigg has spent nearly two decades behind bars for the murders of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura — ages eight months to 19 months — between 1991 and 1999.

She was also found guilty of manslaughter of her firstborn child, Caleb, who was just 19 days old when he died in Newcastle in 1989.

Ms Folbigg, 54, has always maintained her innocence and has filed numerous appeals.

The previous investigation in 2018-19 lasted 11 months and confirmed Folbigg’s conviction.

She wrote a final of four pages to Mr Speakman last year after her latest failed attempt at freedom, asking him to “soften his heart” while begging again to run free.

Kathleen Folbigg (pictured) paid tribute to the scientists who advocated her release from prison in a letter to the NSW Attorney General

Folbigg was initially sentenced to 40 years behind bars with a 30-year non-parole period.

An appeal later reduced her sentence to 30 years in prison with a 25-year non-parole period.

Folbigg has six years left on her unconditional prison sentence.