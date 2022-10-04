Craig David reveals he is a 'clairvoyant' and can 'hear his ancestors'

<!–

He is gearing up to release his eighth studio album and first-ever self-help book.

And Craig David revealed he is a man of many talents, as he admitted on Tuesday that he is a “clairvoyant” who can “hear his ancestors.”

The singer, 41, first spoke about his talents after confessing that he had been “in the closet” for a while about his psychic abilities.

In an interview with The sunCraig explains, “I’m super empathetic, super sensitive and super psychic, which I feel very liberated to say right now.

“I was kind of in the closet about being psychic. But I am very clairvoyant and I can see things in the future.

“My ears are ringing like crazy and I know there’s a guide or an ancestor trying to get through—and tune in.”

It comes after Craig said he’s been violated by a stalker campaign of intimidation – but she insists she poses no threat and “Elvis had worse,” last month.

The R&B star was given an indefinite stalking warrant against crush Tanya Jeal, 31, at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Tanya stalked him between 2016 and 2021, knocking on his hotel room door, going to his home address and sending a letter to his parents.

New venture: Craig, whose self-help book What’s Your vibe? scheduled for release in October, added: ‘I am very clairvoyant and I can see things in the future’

In a statement read in court, the Seven Days crooner said, “The whole series of incidents have left me feeling violated and uncomfortable in my own home.”

He called Tanya “sinister” and said she left him “in fear,” before adding, “I want to be able to walk down the street without looking over my shoulder.

“This woman is the only person who has made me feel this way my entire career.

“I was trying to see her as someone who was a little too excited…[but it] escalated into something much scarier.”

Tanya said certain things did not happen “in accordance with what he said”.

She added: ‘There was a video on YouTube that was removed about me and Mr David claiming to be gay.

“If I had been standing at his door as a man, he would have opened the door.

“I don’t think if he had indicated his sexual orientation in the beginning, I would never have gone to see him.”

Tanya denied the suggestion that she would change her mind about her newfound disinterest in Mr. David if she found out he was straight or had a girlfriend, “it would be a cover up,” she said.

The singer was granted a preliminary stalking protection order against Tanya in December last year on the grounds that she posed a “stalking risk to another person and there are reasonable grounds to believe that the proposed injunction is necessary to protect others from such a risk’. she disputes the order.