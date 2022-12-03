Craig David is blasted for performing in Qatar World Cup by gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell

<!–

Craig David has been criticized by a leading gay rights activist for performing at the World Cup in Qatar.

The singer and rapper received the Outstanding Contribution Award at the 25th MOBO awards in London on Wednesday.

The event, which recognizes and celebrates black music and culture, was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The 41-year-old, who rose to fame in 1999, described standing up for ‘people who are not seen, who have no voice’ in an ITV interview.

However, it was later revealed that he performed in Doha on November 25, despite Qatar’s stance on LGBTQ+ people.

Peter Tatchell, 70, best known for his work with LGBT social movements, claimed the star “put money and greed over principle.”

“I like Craig David’s music, but he let the Qatar dictatorship use him to boost his international image,” the veteran activist said. The mirror.

“He does not speak for the voiceless in Qatar: oppressed women, LGBT people and migrant workers.

“This is a sexist, homophobic, racist regime. He has put money and greed above principle. Many fans will be gutted.’

It comes after Robbie Williams defended his decision to perform, claiming it would be ‘hypocritical’ not to go.

Dua Lipa, Rod Stewart and Shakira all confirmed that they would boycott the opening ceremony of the match.

Robbie Williams, 48, said if he made decisions about acting based on human rights abuses, ‘I wouldn’t even be able to act in my own kitchen’

Williams performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite the annexation of Crimea and several human rights abuses by Vladimir Putin’s regime

The former Take That member argued that it would be wrong not to act on human rights issues, as he has already acted in countries with despicable regimes.

He added that if he refused to play in places where human rights were being violated, “I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen.”

Williams, who has Reportedly ‘played’ with the baseless Q-Anon conspiracy theory in the past, will occur on December 8.

The singer performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, despite Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.