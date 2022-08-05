Craig Bellamy urges NRL to ignore ‘hysteria’ around hip-drop tackles when ruling over Brandon Smith

Storm coach Craig Bellamy says he hopes the ‘hysteria’ surrounding hip-drop tackles will not affect the verdict on Brandon Smith, reported during Melbourne’s win over Gold Coast on Friday night.

Smith returned after a three-week suspension for abusing an umpire, and ran into trouble again 30 minutes after the 32-14 win over AAMI Park when he fell on Tino Fa’asuamaleaui’s leg during a two-man tackle. .

Bellamy said he only had a quick look, but pleaded with the NRL Match Review Committee to consider the tackle for what it was.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has pleaded with the NRL not to be swayed by the ‘hysteria’ surrounding hip-drop tackles when it judges Brandon Smith

“I just hope it’s judged by the tackle, not the hysteria that has started this week,” Bellamy said at the post-match press conference.

‘That’s all we would ask […] we leave that to the people who have to judge it.’

His comments came after Brisbane star Pat Carrigan was banned for four games for a last-round hip-drop tackle that left Tigers auxiliaries Jackson Hastings with a broken leg.

Bellamy was asked if he thought tackling style was an issue in the game, but said no.

Smith (left) could be in trouble on Friday for a hip-drop tackle on Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

The Storm prop (far right) was reported for the tackle on the Titans skipper

But Fa’asuamaleaui downplayed the incident, saying it was “just an accident” instead.

“Pat Carrigan doesn’t go on the field to break Hastings’ legs, they are mostly accidents,” he said.

“I understand that when they are in the game they have to get out, but I don’t think they are a big problem in the game.

“We definitely want to take it out of the game, but I don’t think there has been much this year.

Pat Carrigan was banned for four games last week for this tackle on Jackson Hastings

Hastings is on the sidelines for more than three months to recover from the broken leg he sustained

“I just hope it’s judged on that and not that it’s in the news a lot this week.”

Fa’asuamaleaui said he did not think it was an intentional act by Smith.

“It was just an accident – it went low and slipped on my ankle,” said the Gold Coast skipper.