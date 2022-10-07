Crafty woman makes her OWN Kmart cookie candle after the $10 decoration went viral

<!–

An Australian woman who couldn’t find the iconic Kmart Christmas light in stock after it went viral online has resorted to making her own – with great success.

The Christmas enthusiast from Sydney had been searching for the $10 scented candle for ‘days on end’ without success when she decided DIY was the answer to her prayers.

‘Tonight I went into Kmart Campbelltown and I saw these normal Christmas cookie lights on a cart. I grabbed one and thought to myself maybe I could try making my own version,” she said.

So she bought the $15 Christmas Cookie Scent Candle — which is a deep red color — along with a brush, craft glue, plastic sprinkles she bought from Etsy, and Selley’s Qwik Grip adhesive contact spray.

“This is the final result,” she said, sharing photos of the creation to Facebook.

‘It might not look as nice as the other or others might not like the end result, but I love it and I’m actually pretty excited about how it turned out.

‘It only took five minutes, which was also a bonus. Just thought I’d share in case others find this a good alternative if they can’t get their hands on the Christmas cookie sprinkles.’

It didn’t take long for fans of the Christmas-themed candle to praise her genius work.

‘I actually prefer your red version. Very clever and a great little gift too,” said one woman.

‘Yours looks better than the original! I have also tried to find the light. I’ve been to five different Kmart stores and it’s always sold out,” said another.

A third added: ‘Your version definitely has more of a Christmas feel to it, love it.’

Last week, a Kmart employee shared a video to TikTok with the original $10 cookie candle featured in it.

‘Feeling this candle in the Christmas department at the moment. The most delicious thing I have ever smelled in my life and sprinkled! It’s Christmas flavor. How beautiful it is, said the employee.

Kmart shoppers go wild for a $10 Christmas cookie candle currently available in store

Other Kmart fans were quick to jump on the trend, and other videos have been shared about the popular candle, even though it only became available in the last few weeks.

A TikTok user named @themadsocialco raved about the candle.

‘If you know me, you know I love my candles. As a social media manager, I’m always at my desk, so I always have a light burning. It just helps me work better, she said.

‘Anyway, I ran, I didn’t walk, and I went and got this light. There were only a few left.

‘It smells like you just took a fresh batch of cookies out of the oven.

‘I don’t think you can buy it online yet. Go to Kmart, buy a candle, you won’t regret it, I think I’ll go down there now and buy a few more.’

TikTok user @Gloriaambicki said ‘run don’t walk’ to Kmart.

‘This Christmas cookie candle is only $10 dollars and smells so good. 10/10 would recommend.’

Another said it’s the ‘best light at Kmart.’

The Kmart employees’ video attracted hundreds of comments. Many users were excited to try the candle.

“Ok, I’m actually going to get one today, I’m excited,” said one.

“I buy ten of these every year to see me through to next Christmas,” added another.

However, some feel that it is a little early to be ‘obsessed’ with Christmas products.

“We haven’t even had Halloween yet,” said one user.

However, the TikToker responded: ‘I have no control over when the Christmas stock will be released, please it’s not my decision.’