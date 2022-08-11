Crafty New York installs a 480-square-foot SWIMMING POOL on the roof of apartment

<!–

As New York City braves another summer heat wave, a crafty Brooklynite installed a 480-square-foot swimming pool atop an apartment building.

The illegal pool surfaced Tuesday atop the 373 Flushing Avenue apartment building in Williamsburg, before being removed, according to the NYC Department of Buildings (DOB).

Occupying half the roof, the pool measures a whopping 480 square feet and a depth of four feet, meaning it holds about 60 tons, or 120,000 pounds of water.

The pool violated building codes, as it was built illegally and the “occupied” apartment complex is not equipped to support that much weight, according to the NYC DOB.

The pool has been pumped out since Wednesday, but the structure is still on the roof, according to NBC New York.

The DOB told DailyMail.com on Thursday that it does not know how the pool was built and that “two violations” have been imposed on the landlord.

The landlord is filing for the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) — which is separate from the DOB — on December 14, 2022, “where these two violations will be tried.”

“If the violations are confirmed at the scheduled hearing, OATH will impose corresponding fines on the owners,” the DOB told DailyMail.com on Thursday.

“The standard penalty for these two offenses that the owners could face is $3,750 in total, but OATH has the authority to increase or decrease that potential fine in consultation with a codified fine table.”

The maximum fine the landlord can face is $25,000 for each violation, the DOB told DailyMail.com.

The pool was built without proper permits and was not built professionally, the NYC DOB said.

‘New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it,” the department wrote on Twitter. “But please don’t try to build a rooftop pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job right.”

The Big Apple has been under a heat advisory since last week, with many cities – such as Boston and Newark – preparing to break records.

About 150 million Americans battled high temperatures and unimaginable humidity in the 1980s and 1990s.

Data from the CDC shows that extreme heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon in the country, killing more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes or floods.

In the United States, an average of 702 people die from heat-related causes each year, according to the agency, while another 67,500 go to the emergency room and 9,200 are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, heat-related deaths are rising across the country as agencies struggle to catalog exactly how many people died in the July heatwaves.