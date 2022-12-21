CPSC warns that ‘bomb cyclone’ storm raises risk of carbon monoxide death

(The hill) — An incoming winter storm that will hit the central U.S. could also raise the risk of carbon monoxide deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Wednesday. The so-called bomb cyclone is expected to bring heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and dangerous chills — conditions that could lead to power outages and increase the use of portable generators, the CPSC said.

“Consumers should be extra careful when storms knock out power,” a statement from the commission said. “Portable generators pose a risk of [carbon monoxide] poisoning that can kill in minutes. Carbon monoxide, also known as “CO,” is an “invisible killer” because of its colorless and odorless nature, the CPSC explains. Exposed individuals can become unconscious before experiencing symptoms of nausea, dizziness and weakness – and sometimes death. The storm expected to create these hazards is the result of a strong arctic high-pressure system “diving southward” toward the central plains on Wednesday. This is reported by the National Weather Service.

The intense winter storm will “cause a host of weather hazards” and generate “life-threatening chills,” with temperatures that could drop 20 or more degrees Fahrenheit in the space of just a few hours. “There’s no better way to kick off the official start of astronomical winter than with numerous winter weather hazards affecting a majority of the country,” the NWS said.

Windchill hazards can dip below 70 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the central High Plains, while widespread subzero windchills can extend as far south as Texas, according to the NWS. Those hazardous conditions are likely to lead to an increase in power outages and generator usage, which could lead to a spike in carbon monoxide poisonings, according to the CPSC.

About 85 consumers died annually from 2011-2021 in the US due to CO poisoning from portable generators, according to CPSC data. The data showed that African Americans are at greater risk — accounting for 23 percent of generator-related CO deaths, or nearly double their 12 percent share of the population during that period.

In the event of a power outage, the CPSC recommended refraining from using a portable generator in a home, garage, basement, crawl space, or shed. “Opening doors or windows does not provide adequate ventilation to prevent the buildup of deadly levels of CO,” the committee said.

Portable generators should only operate outdoors, at least 20 feet away from the house, with the exhaust pointing away from the building. According to the committee, only portable generators should be used with a carbon monoxide safety shut-off feature – which shuts off automatically in the presence of high levels of CO.

The CPSC also stressed the importance of checking that both carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are working properly, and clearing snow from exterior vents so carbon monoxide doesn’t build up in the home. To prevent appliance fires, the committee also recommended placing portable heaters at least three feet away from furniture. Such a heater should always be connected to a socket and should never be placed near water. Charcoal should never be used indoors, and households should opt for flashlights instead of candles in the event of a power outage, the CPSC added.