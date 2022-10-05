CPS apologises as rape case is thrown out over ‘sexsomnia’ claim

<!–

An alleged rape victim whose case was dropped because defense lawyers claimed she had an episode of ‘sexsomnia’ has received an apology from the Crown Prosecution Service.

The allegations made by Jade McCrossen-Nethercott were dismissed as the defense argued – in a legal first – that she had a rare sleepwalking condition that causes people to engage in sexual activity while they sleep.

The CPS dropped the case in October 2020 but has now admitted the charges should have been tested at trial. But because Miss McCrossen-Nethercott’s alleged attacker was formally acquitted in court, there is no prospect of the case being reopened.

The 30-year-old, who works for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service and has waived her right to anonymity to speak about her case, said her thwarted pursuit of justice has at times been more harrowing than the alleged rape itself, and she pursues legal action against CPS. “I want to hold CPS accountable for their mistakes and hopefully make sure there is a change for the better,” she said.

‘It has all been horrible and has had a terrible effect on me. It has been so bad that I contemplated suicide last year and it all stems from how this case was handled and ultimately closed.

“I often feel this was more damaging than the rape itself.”

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott first reported being raped after she fell asleep fully clothed on a sofa after a party in March 2017. She awoke at 5 a.m. half-naked and feeling like she had been penetrated, but with no memory, what had happened.

A man on the couch next to her was charged with rape after forensic swabs detected his semen, but he denied the charge. Miss McCrossen-Nethercott said she had never heard of sexsomnia before but believes it was seized upon by the defense after she made a comment during her police interview about sleep talking as a child. Two sleep experts, one instructed by the defense and another by the prosecution, suggested that it was possible that she had an episode of sexsomnia on the night in question.

They said this could have given the defendant the impression that she was awake and consenting. “It came out of the blue and it was confusing,” she said.

‘I’ve had two long-term relationships spanning 13 years and I’ve never had anything like this. I don’t see how this can be an isolated incident which happens to be the time that someone I would never have consented to have sex with had sex with me.’

The CPS had said there was no realistic prospect of conviction. A person cannot consent to sex if they are asleep, but the law says that someone is not guilty of rape if they had a reasonable belief to consent, and the accused was formally acquitted.

CPS guidelines state that sexsomnia and sleepwalking defenses should be “robustly challenged”. A lead Crown prosecutor, Malcolm McHaffie, reviewed the case and found it should have gone to trial.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott has shared her story with the BBC, which has revealed more than 50 cases in the past 20 years where a defendant claimed to have sexsomnia when accused of rape. Her case is believed to be the first where the defense argued that the complainant has the condition.

A CPS spokesman said: ‘Rape is a devastating crime and securing justice for a victim can go some way to helping them overcome the trauma.

‘We have apologized unreservedly to the victim in this case. The expert testimony and the defendant’s report should have been challenged and submitted to a jury to decide.

‘We are committed to improving all aspects of how life-changing crimes such as rape are dealt with and we are working closely with the police to change how they are dealt with.

‘We remain positive about the progress that is being made.’