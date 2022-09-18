CPL 2022: Shakib joins Amazon Warriors, Nabi goes to Tallawahs

Shakib Al Hasan has joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the rest of the CPL 2022. He replaces Tabraiz Shamsi, who worked particularly well with his idol Imran Tahir, but will now leave for South Africa. The Amazon Warriors’ attack has revolved around the exploits of their wrist-spinners this season and although they now lose that bit of X-factor in Shakib, they get a player with vast experience and proven pedigree. He is fifth-highest wicket-taker (419) in the history of T20 cricket.

Shakib’s work in the CPL is also impressive: in 2016 he had won the title with the Jamaica Tallawahs and three years later he repeated the feat with the Barbados Tridents (now the Royals). He also holds the record for the best bowling figures in the history of the CPL, after taking sacks 6 for 6 in 2013

Shamsi was always meant to leave the Amazon Warriors midway through the season and Shakib was always meant to join them, which is why he had obtained a no-objection certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board before the start of the CPL . But the league will now clash with a T20 World Cup preparatory camp in Dubai and BCB managing director Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the team management will decide whether Shakib will be recalled from the CPL to attend the camp.

Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmyer had said that spin would play a big role in the latter part of the tournament in Guyana.

“That [spin] will be a big factor, especially going down to the end because all the courts in the Caribbean are pretty slow and they get lower and lower as we go further in the tournament,” Hetmyer said. “They will play a big role for us in limiting teams for us and bowling teams out and just making sure if we bowl at number two to cross the line.”

The Amazon Warriors are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one win so far in five matches.

Nabi and Gurbaz also get CPL deals

Jamaica Tallawahs have signed up Afghanistan T20I captain Mohammad Nabi for the final leg of the CPL 2022 in Guyana. Nabi will bolster Tallawah’s spin attack after they released Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane from the tournament earlier this month.

Lamichhane’s exit from the league came in the wake of his suspension by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) after an arrest warrant was issued against him in Kathmandu over an alleged case of coercion by another person. However, Lamichhane maintains his innocence and said he was ready to face the “baseless allegations”.

Nabi, meanwhile, will also provide middle-order muscle to a fairly top-heavy Tallawahs line-up. He, like most other senior Afghan players, did not feature in CPL 2021 due to national commitments. In his most recent stint with the St Lucia Kings, he was a vital part of then coach Andy Flowers’ all-round heavy side, picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches and scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 124.80. Nabi has also appeared for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2017.

Nabi’s Afghanistan teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also earned a CPL deal this season as a substitute player for the Amazon Warriors. He is set to deputize for South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who returns home to prepare for the six-match white-ball series in India, which begins with the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28.