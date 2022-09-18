CPL 2022: Shakib joins Amazon Warriors, Nabi goes to Tallawahs
Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmyer had said that spin would play a big role in the latter part of the tournament in Guyana.
“That [spin] will be a big factor, especially going down to the end because all the courts in the Caribbean are pretty slow and they get lower and lower as we go further in the tournament,” Hetmyer said. “They will play a big role for us in limiting teams for us and bowling teams out and just making sure if we bowl at number two to cross the line.”
The Amazon Warriors are currently at the bottom of the points table with just one win so far in five matches.
Nabi and Gurbaz also get CPL deals
Only 20 and yet to make his CPL debut, Gurbaz is a well-travelled cricketer, having had stints in the Pakistan Super League (Islamabad United and Multan Sultans), Bangladesh Premier League (Khulna Tigers), Indian Premier League (Gujarat Titans). ) and Lanka Premier League (Jaffna Kings and Kandy Tuskers). In all, Gurbaz has played 90 T20s, with a strike rate of 154.