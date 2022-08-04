CPAC will host Viktor Orban, unmoved by his ‘mixed-race’ enmity.

Deborah E. Lipstadt, the US special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, echoed Ms Hegedus at her official address a day later. Twitter accountwho calls Mr Orban’s assessment alarming.

“Almost 75 years after the end of the Holocaust, it is unforgivable for a leader to highlight the Nazi massacre, especially when he claims that anti-Semitism tolerates zero,” wrote Ms Lipstadt.

Leaders of CPAC, an influential right-wing group best known for hosting prominent Republicans and aspiring presidential candidates at its regular conferences, have resisted calls to discourage Mr. Orban. Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for CPAC, defended Mr Orban’s presence at the meeting, saying the group supports “the open exchange of ideas.” He called Mr Orban a “popular leader in his third consecutive term in office.”

Matt Schlapp, the CPAC chairman, recently said: Bloomberg“Let’s listen to the man who speaks.”

Orban’s final audience with leaders of the political right in America comes as Republicans gird themselves for the midterm elections, in which they hope to take control of the Senate and House. Republicans so far have nominated a string of candidates who have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and could influence the outcome of the next.

Pointing out that he won free and fair elections to justify what he calls ‘illiberal democracy’, Mr Orban has also used the power of his office to shape the contours of elections more to his liking.

On Tuesday, mr. Trump welcomed Mr. Orban to his golf resort in Bedminster, NJ, where the two posed for photos. It was a daring reunion between the former US president and Mr. Orban, who Mr. Bannon, a former top adviser to Trump, once called “Trump before Trump.”