CPAC: Senator Jacinta Price says Penny Wong ‘bolted for the door’ after her maiden speech

Firebrand senator Jacinta Price said her first parliamentary speech sent a “squirming” Penny Wong to the door instead of shaking her hand.

The Indigenous politician from the Northern Territory made the comments during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney on Saturday.

Her speech included an attack on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s push for an indigenous vote in parliament and took aim at transgender and plus-size people.

“Nothing told me that I got my message across more loud and clear than to see that I had effectively managed to get right under Penny Wong’s skin,” Senator Price said.

Senator Price claimed her maiden speech, delivered on July 27, let the ‘woke sycophantic, spineless Labor government’ know ‘their statements were made up of fantasy and lies’.

“I enjoyed every moment of delivering the cold hard truth and watching them squirm and grimace,” the CLP senator told the gathering.

Senator Price said an even clearer indication of Senator Wong’s displeasure was illustrated when she made a “bolt” out of Parliament instead of shaking her “First Nations hand and congratulating me on my maiden speech” as is customary .

That wasn’t the last awkward interaction between the two women, according to Senator Price.

She mocked Senator’s Wong’s claim that she had been ‘triggered’ by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s demand that Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi ‘go back to Pakistan’.

Senator Hanson had made the comment in a tweet before doubling down on her attack on Tuesday when she offered to take Senator Faruqi ‘to the airport’.

Senator Wong, who was born in Malaysia, condemned Senator Hanson’s comments ‘without reservation’ in an emotional speech.

She admitted she is still triggered by bigotry as she backed a parliamentary push to condemn Senator Hanson’s speech.

Senator Price said this racial sensitivity came despite Senator Wong becoming ‘an ‘expert in all things First Nation’.

“I think they are horrible and they are comments that have been directed at me countless times since I arrived in this country and I remember getting them as a child in the schoolyard,” Senator Wong said.

Senator Price criticized her response before accusing the foreign minister of being a hypocrite and acting like ‘an expert on all things First Nation’.

“Despite the fact that she is lecturing on the floor of the Senate about what we Aboriginal people really think, while mocking me and our good friend and fellow hypocrite, Senator Thorpe, for calling Wong out for trying to paint us both with the same brush because we are Aboriginal, she said.

She also questioned the recent push by the federal government to introduce a vote for parliament and Senator Wong’s support for it.

“I put it to Wong and I don’t think she cared, but I said to her that maybe we should help design an Asian voice for Parliament,” Senator Price said.

“So, the policy that affects Asian-Australians can be their responsibility and anytime I need expert advice on how to better improve Wong’s life, I can just consult Asian Voice.”

Senator Price continued her strong campaign against the proposed Indigenous vote for Parliament, which she described as ‘insane’ and an attempt to create ‘racial separatism and a permanent victim category for those whose skin has a ‘brown colour’.

“We can’t keep it out because we’re afraid of being vilified by named vigilante bullies,” Senator Price said.

‘We cannot have fear because fear creates an insidious void for the insidious awakened to occupy as they spread the divisive rhetoric and propaganda.

Together we can return this nation to the path of common sense and sound thinking.

The Conservative Political Action Conference continued as protesters gathered outside the venue

Police formed a line preventing protesters from entering the building while the conference continued

‘Every vote is a vote.’

Senator Price deviated in his speech to slam transgender activists and big people.

She called out the ideology of the left for promoting body positivity while allowing trans activists to continue to ‘play God’ and ‘surgically remove healthy body parts’.

The Conservative Political Action Conference continued as protesters gathered outside the venue.

Police formed a line preventing protesters from entering the building while the conference continued.