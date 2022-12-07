Cozy up to these savings! Get a Sealy mattress for 35% off, plus FREE bedding valued at $199

<!–

A good night’s sleep isn’t always easy – and the main reason is often a poor quality mattress. If you usually wake up less rested, it might be time to upgrade to one that offers better support and comfort throughout the night.

Enter the Chill collection of Cocoon of Sealy. The products are specially designed to keep you cool while providing a supportive feel that is neither too soft nor too firm. That balance is important and at the same time offers resilience and pressure relief.

You’ll sleep even better knowing you can save 35% on these groundbreaking mattresses — and you’ll even receive a free $199 bundle of pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Give in to your body’s comfort needs and upgrade to a full foam mattress that provides support exactly where you need it most. Measuring 25cm, this slim profile mattress molds to your body and provides excellent pressure relief for all-night comfort. Store

If you prefer a more traditional mattress style, this hybrid model offers the best of both worlds. It combines soft foam with supportive springs. At 12 inches, it’s just right to conform to the body while also providing a little extra bounce for a balanced feel. Store

Sealy offers two Chill mattresses. The memory foam model has a slim 10-inch profile and is made purely with foam. It is ideal for sleepers who prefer a mattress that conforms to their body and isolates motion transfer for less disturbance at night.

The hybrid model, meanwhile, measures 12 inches and includes both foam and springs for a little extra bounce and extra support around the edges. It’s especially a good choice for sleepers who prefer an old-school feel and are new to the all-foam concept.

Regardless of which Cocoon of Sealy mattress you choose, you can count on it to keep you cool all night long. Both feature the company’s proprietary stretch-knit cover designed to absorb and then release body heat.

Ideal for all types of sleepers, Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattresses provide all-night support and cool comfort.

This is a huge plus for anyone who sleeps hot and finds they can never get quite comfortable enough. You can also feel the difference at first touch – both models feel impressively cool.

The layer of memory foam built into each type of mattress is designed to conform to your unique body shape and conform to your preferred sleeping position, whatever it may be.

A layer of coils encased in fabric is what sets the hybrid model apart – and that’s a must if you know you need a little extra pressure relief and support from a sore back or tired muscles every night.

The reviews speak for themselves, with thousands of satisfied sleepers Cocoon by Sealy mattresses five stars for their comfort and support, not to mention the remarkable difference they make to sleep quality.

‘We’ve been sleeping on our cocoon mattress for a little over a month now and we both love it! It has LOTS of room for both of us and is a perfect mix between soft and firm,” shared a customer.

Thousands of satisfied sleepers love the way Cocoon by Sealy mattresses conform to their bodies for a better night’s sleep.

“After trying four different mattresses, the Cocoon by Sealy was clearly the one for us,” says another. “It was the perfect balance of firm and soft. We both sleep great and never wake up stiff or sore.”

Sealy makes it exceptionally easy to experience the difference for yourself – with no major commitments. The company offers a 100-night trial, giving you plenty of time to determine if it’s right for you.

Plus, Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattresses are backed by a 10-year limited warranty, so if there is ever a problem, the company will simply repair or replace the product.

The Chill mattress comes in a sleek box and is ready to open and use right away.

At 35% off, it’s the kind of deal you can’t sleep on when you’re in the market for a new mattress – and your order comes with a bundle of free pillows and sheets to improve your sleep. Be quick, because the deal will be over in a few hours!