Cozy up to the bedding, towels, and loungewear collection Oprah named a favorite – for 30% off

Baby It’s Cold Outside! Time to get cozy with the bedding, towels and loungewear collection that Oprah has named one of her favorites – and now you can get it up to 30% off
It’s definitely the right time of year to embrace your homely tendencies. With dark skies and that familiar squeeze in the air, you might not find it hard to convince yourself to stay indoors.
Only one thing could enhance the experience: the promise of consistent coziness. Who better to deliver that than Cozy Earth? The company rose to fame when Oprah named their sheets her favorite — and for a limited time, you can buy many of the pieces in the collection with up to 30% off.
These are the magazines that started it all. Oprah named them her favorite years ago, claiming they were among the softest in the country.
It’s also true: the satin finish in combination with the light weave gives them an irresistible feeling that you will appreciate at the first touch.
One shopper put it simply: ‘Comfortable, soft, satiny texture. Easy to wash. No flinch.’
The range is packed with feel-good, stay-home, just-chill favourites, from soft and supple loungewear to plush towels. Whether you’re looking for new pajamas for the season or just updating your collection, these finds are worth every penny.
Who doesn’t love a good blanket? Throw in words like ‘cloud’ and ‘knit’ and you’ve got the perfect find for the season.
Of course, Cozy Earth doesn’t come into play when it comes to bedding. This particular variety is more than suitable for cold weather, but you can use it all year round for that extra layer of cozy comfort you crave.
Few bed linens sound as dreamy as a silk pillow — but few probably live up to all the hype.
This is as beautiful as you could imagine, complete with 100% long mulberry silk filling and a sumptuous bamboo viscose shell to keep you cool, comfortable and relaxed all night long.
“This is definitely the most comfortable pillow I’ve ever had the pleasure of laying my head on,” said one satisfied shopper.
Is there anything more pampering than the feeling of a soft bath towel that wraps you in cozy comfort as soon as you step out of the shower?
Cozy Earth has you covered with this two-piece set. Each towel is highly absorbent, absorbing moisture on contact and providing a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home.
Baby soft pajamas, enhanced with a hint of stretch, promise to improve the quality of your sleep – and these are so good you might just want to buy another set.
They are lightweight, yet feel great on the coolest nights. With their breezy, generous fit, they’ll keep you comfortable all night long.
A soft, luxurious, timeless bathrobe is a valuable addition to any wardrobe. You won’t regret this, especially since it’s the kind of thing you can wear all the time, whether you’re lounging at home or just getting out of the shower.
A satisfied buyer says, ‘There is a difference. Very soft, fits perfectly and so luxurious. I love this cloak.’