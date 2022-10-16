Cozy up to the bedding, towels, and loungewear collection Oprah named a favorite – for 30% off

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

It’s definitely the right time of year to embrace your homely tendencies. With dark skies and that familiar squeeze in the air, you might not find it hard to convince yourself to stay indoors.

Only one thing could enhance the experience: the promise of consistent coziness. Who better to deliver that than Cozy Earth? The company rose to fame when Oprah named their sheets her favorite — and for a limited time, you can buy many of the pieces in the collection with up to 30% off.

These are the magazines that started it all. Oprah named them her favorite years ago, claiming they were among the softest in the country. It’s also true: the satin finish in combination with the light weave gives them an irresistible feeling that you will appreciate at the first touch. One shopper put it simply: ‘Comfortable, soft, satiny texture. Easy to wash. No flinch.’ Store

The range is packed with feel-good, stay-home, just-chill favourites, from soft and supple loungewear to plush towels. Whether you’re looking for new pajamas for the season or just updating your collection, these finds are worth every penny.