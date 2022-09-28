Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers in New York City analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and found that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with foods of human origin. The study is published in pearJ.

“Urban areas have a lot of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic food,” says Dr. Carol Henger, lead author of a paper describing the New York coyote diet. Since urban coyote research began in the 1980s and 1990s, there has been a lot of interest in the foods they eat, particularly whether they rely on human food. “Knowing what the coyotes eat can help inform management practices by city officials.”

Coyotes are opportunistic omnivores and will take advantage of any available food. Previous coyote research conducted in cities such as Chicago and Las Angeles has shown that coyotes eat mostly “natural” foods, such as rodents and rabbits, but urban coyotes still tend to eat more human-originated foods than country coyotes.

To find out what the New York coyotes eat, Henger and her team analyzed the DNA of coyote fecal (scat) samples collected in parks and other green spaces around the city. The researchers used fecal samples collected between 2010-2017 by members of the Gotham Coyote Project, a group of scientists and educators interested in learning about coyote ecology in New York City and the region. They found that the urban coyotes consumed a variety of mammalian prey, such as raccoons, rabbits, deer and voles. They also ate birds, insects, plants, as well as human foods such as chicken, beef, and pork.

“What’s unique about our study is that by sequencing the DNA of coyote feces, we were able to detect dietary products that may not have been detected by visual analysis of the feces, such as specific human food items. There are no wild cows, chickens, or banana trees.” in New York City parks, so if we got a DNA hit on something like that, we knew the coyote had been eating from an anthropogenic source,” Henger says.

The researchers also compared New York City’s coyote diet with that of coyotes living in non-urban areas north of the city. The main differences in diet between the urban and non-urban coyotes were that raccoons and deer made up a larger proportion of the non-urban coyote diet than the urban coyote diet. The two groups of coyotes ate similar amounts of human food (~60% of the scats contained at least one human food), but the urban coyotes ate a greater variety, including rice, goat, banana and guinea fowl.

“Raccoons were the most abundant mammal detected in the New York City coyote diet,” Henger says. “Because there are no other natural predators to limit their populations, coyotes provide an important ecological service. Raccoons can transmit diseases such as rabies and distemper that can be transmitted to humans and pets. By dating raccoons, coyotes help maintain healthy ecosystems.” offer. ”

“Our results show that coyotes do not rely on human food to survive in New York City,” Henger continues. “Instead, coyotes eat natural food products available in city parks. This study highlights the importance of creating and maintaining green spaces for wildlife to thrive.”

Eating human food could pose problems for urban coyotes, study shows

More information:

Carol S. Henger et al, DNA metabarcoding reveals that coyotes in New York City consume a wide variety of native prey species and human food, pearJ (2022). Journal information:

pearJ

Carol S. Henger et al, DNA metabarcoding reveals that coyotes in New York City consume a wide variety of native prey species and human food,(2022). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.13788