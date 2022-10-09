WhatsNew2Day
Coyotes claim defenceman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from Flames

The Arizona Coyotes have claimed defender Jusso Valimaki from waivers from the Calgary Flames.

The 24-year-old made just nine games last season and registered two assists while playing 35 games in the AHL, with the Stockton Heat scoring two goals and 18 points.

Valimak was 16th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Flames, but struggled to stay healthy, missing 28 games with a lower body injury in 2018-19, while also suffering a torn ACL the following season.

