Coxsackie man allegedly raped a girl over several years

COXSACKIE, NY (NEWS10) — A Coxsackie man is being held in the Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years. The assaults began when the boy was less than 11 years old, police said.

David Rollins, 57, of Coxsackie, was arrested on Christmas Day. He was charged with predatory sexual assault on a child, rape in the first degree, and course of sexual conduct in the first degree against a child.

Rollins was arraigned before Judge Dorpfeld in Coxsackie City Court. His next court date has not been publicly announced.

Pittsfield police try to identify assault suspect



The Greene County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. They were assisted by the New York State Police.