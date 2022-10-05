Cow’d you get there? Fire crews rescue calf which became stuck in electricity pylon leg

<!–

The fire service was able to rescue a lost calf that had become stuck in the leg of a massive electricity pylon.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the aid of the stricken calf after it went off the track while grazing in Bollington, Cheshire, on Tuesday.

Pictures taken by the service’s animal rescue team show an officer stroking the cow as its ear and face peek through a corner of the steel structure.

The team confirmed that the rescue had been successful and the cow was soon seen moving to rejoin her herd.

A spokesman said: ‘This calf made a small mistake this morning and got its head caught in the leg of a pylon in Bollington.

‘Our animal rescue team was quickly on the scene and put him out of his misery.

“He was last seen moving to rejoin his pack.”