Cowboys star Kyle Feldt is blasted for DIVING as NRL explains why the Bunker got it WRONG

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt has been penalized for diving to earn the controversial penalty that sealed a dramatic 27-26 win over the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Feldt collided with Asu Kepaoa when he tried to get the ball from the restart after North Queensland started with one second left and one point behind.

The contact between the two seemed minimal and referee Chris Buttler didn’t stop the game, but let the Cowboys take advantage of the captain’s challenge in a bizarre way.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt won a controversial penalty late in the game against the Tigers

The Bunker next ruled that Kepaoa guided Feldt and awarded the home side a penalty, which Valentine Holmes duly converted to score an unlikely win for North Queensland.

While Buttler and video referee Ashley Klein were criticized for the decision, Feldt also faced criticism.

“What we saw last night was a shocking indictment of our game,” Panthers great Mark Geyer told Triple M.

“Kyle Feldt took a dive, and you know what, he has every right to do that, he’s trying to win the game for his team, but then it was out of his hands. […] I’m sorry, but this is a bad day for rugby league if this is a penalty for the Cowboys, really.’

Referee Chris Butler awarded a controversial late penalty to the Cowboys after the Bunker intervened and ruled Asu Kepaoa had eliminated Feldt

Meanwhile, the NRL has admitted that the Bunker was wrong in awarding the penalty to North Queensland.

After the Tigers issued an official “explain” saying they might appeal the result, the NRL supported the Cowboys’ right to request the captain about the incident, but gave admitted that an error had been made in the final decision.

Under 26-25 with one second to play, the Cowboys claimed Kyle Feldt was escorted from a short kick-off and hindered from recovering the ball.

No penalty was awarded on the field, but Cowboys captain Chad Townsend pleaded for referee Chris Butler before the challenge was allowed.

The North Queensland winger was accused of diving from NRL great Mark Geyer

Bunker official Ashley Klein then ruled that Tigers outside back AJ Kepaoa Feldt was impeding, but on Monday the NRL’s head of football, Graham Annesley, admitted the ruling was wrong.

“We researched that carefully this morning from all the available footage, and we’re just not satisfied that there was enough in that incident to justify the bunker’s decision,” Annesley said.

‘Yes there was contact, yes there was a collision.

“But we think the Wests Tigers player was heading for the ball, he didn’t look over his shoulder to see who was behind him.”

Valentine Holmes made no mistake and kicked the Cowboys to a 27-26 . win

The win moved North Queensland to second on the NRL ladder behind Penrith

But Annesley was adamant that the Cowboys were within their right to challenge, despite the on-field umpire not making a decision.

“You won’t find anything in black and white about what happened yesterday,” Annesley said.

‘In our opinion it was permissible in those circumstances.

“The captaincy rules state that you can challenge any decision by the umpire to stop the game.”

NRL head of football Graham Annesley admitted the Bunker was wrong

The feedback won’t do much for the Tigers, who are still considering whether to take legal action to try and reverse the result.

“We think the officials were wrong,” CEO Justin Pascoe said in a statement.

“That decision cost us the win and we want answers.

“I’m not here to bash officials, I know they’re doing their best, but the bunker is there to avoid ‘howling’.

Rugby league great Greg Alexander (left) was outraged by the decision and reprimanded referee Ashley Klein (right), who was Sunday’s Bunker official

‘We would like an explanation from the NRL, and our members and fans deserve that.’

The Tigers also received support from other coaches on Monday, including arch-rival Ivan Cleary, who claimed the incident was horrific.

The Panthers coach also said he believed teams could not challenge the full-time whistle.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said the club wanted an explanation from the NRL

“But just because I didn’t know about it doesn’t mean everyone didn’t know,” he told reporters.

“It’s just a really bad decision, that’s how I’d look at it. I was just hesitant to look at it.

“I feel like the captain’s challenge is getting more complicated by the minute.”