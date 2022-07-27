Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is SLAMMED by Little People of America for uttering ‘m*****’ slur

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used a derogatory term for small people at the team’s training camp on Tuesday, but has since apologized after being convicted by an advocacy group.

Jones, 79, spoke about former Cowboys Scouting director Larry Lacewell, who died in May at the age of 85.

“I’m going to get someone, a dwarf, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace,” Jones told reporters.

As he spoke, Jones held his hand to his shoulder to give reporters a sense of Lacewell’s height, then chuckled a little at the image he had created for his audience.

The term is considered offensive to short people, despite its widespread use in sports ranging from youth soccer and hockey to auto racing. In 2019, Hockey Canada vowed to drop the term, which was used to describe one age group.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used a derogatory term for short people at the team’s training camp on Tuesday, but has since apologized after being convicted by an advocacy group.

The comment was quickly denounced by the Little People of America in a statement to: TMZ.

“M—-t is a term that has been widely known for years as derogatory and should be widely known to everyone in the public arena, like Jerry Jones,” read the statement. “Ignorance just isn’t an excuse right now. Any use of this scornful slur along with suggestions or innuendo that our status exists for entertainment is deplorable and unforgivable.

‘Those who use the term m—-t’ [or] any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism is asked to teach themselves to stamp out this word,” the organization said. “Little People of America asks Jerry Jones to apologize and vow to use proper terminology rooted in respect and dignity in the future.”

Jones has since apologized.

“Earlier today I made a reference that I understand could be considered offensive,” Jones said. ‘I apologise.’

Jones isn’t the first NFL figure to end up in hot water for using the slur.

Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi was suspended from ESPN radio in 2020 after using the term to describe then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

‘Who do we have?’ Grossi was heard to say, not knowing his microphone was on. ‘A f**king m****t’.

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also apologized for using the word in 2014.