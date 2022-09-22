Cowboys’ Jerry Jones welcomes QB controversy, he would ‘walk to New York’ for another win with Rush

The last two weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for Cowboys fans.

Not only did Dallas lose their first game of the season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next few weeks.

The next week, led by backup QB Cooper Rush, they pulled out a win at home over the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Team owner Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from controversy, and he seemed to welcome a quarterback battle when he spoke to reporters Thursday.

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Giants at the Meadowlands, Jones relished the idea of ​​the Rush winning back-to-back starts in Prescott’s absence.

“That means we had won,” Jones said. “If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played … I’d go to New York to get it.”

Jones added that he felt the same way about Rush as he did about Prescott when the latter took over the starting role from Tony Romo as a rookie in 2016. Jones repeatedly drew parallels between the three quarterbacks when addressing the media.

“Obviously we want Dak to be here next week. That’s the thing you do. But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a win here and get another win. Looking back when Dak played instead of Tony, it was play by play.

‘So do I think it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win games like Prescott did when he took over for Romo? Yes I do. Yes I do. I think that is certainly possible’.

Asked to clarify his statements, Jones not-so-subtly referenced Romo again: “Well, it was seemingly impossible that Prescott could play that well (years ago) and keep Romo out of the … game.”

Prescott needed surgery on his right thumb but could return in a matter of weeks

It should be pointed out that these two situations are different from each other.

In 2016, Tony Romo was 36 years old and in his 13th season in the NFL. He had started for the Cowboys for about 11 seasons when Dallas drafted Prescott in the 4th round of the 2016 Draft after a stellar career at Mississippi State. Romo had won just two playoff games and made the playoffs just four times in that span and never reached the NFC title game.

By comparison, Prescott is 29 years old and in his 7th NFL season. He also hasn’t had playoff success, but he has four seasons to best Romo’s mark. Unlike Prescott when he took over as a rookie, Rush has been in the league for six seasons and is in his second stint with Dallas. Unlike Romo, Prescott is still in his prime and the Cowboys don’t need a transition.

But Jones has been known to shake things up in the organization in the past (see: Jimmy Johnson), so it’s not entirely out of the blue to make a decision so hastily.

As for Prescott, he returned to practice Thursday. He didn’t take snaps or touch a football, but he did use a practice ball and did some drills on the field with other quarterbacks. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott’s stitches have not been removed yet, but they are expected to be in the near future.