WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials

Sports
By Merry
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 18
1663929746 476 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 19
1663929747 47 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 20
1663929748 553 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 21
1663929749 717 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 22
1663929751 880 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials 23

Cowboys fans’ FUME at the bunker after a seemingly clear forward pass by Mitchell Moses in the build-up to Will Penisini’s try is MISSED by officials: ‘A blind man could see it!’

  • Cowboys fans rage at officials over seemingly glaring foul play
  • Mitch Moses looked to pass the ball forward in the build-up to a Parra try
  • However, the bunker chose not to review the incident and allowed the score
  • Angry fans suggested ‘a blind man could see’ the infringement

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:29, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 11:34 AM, September 23, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Cowboys fans are fuming with NRL officials after a seemingly obvious forward pass from Mitchell Moses was not spotted by the bunker in their crucial preliminary final against the Eels.

Brad Arthur’s side took an early lead in Townsville after Will Penisini broke through after good interplay between the Parramatta backs, led by gun halfback Moses.

However, replays suggested a key pass by the 28-year-old strayed forward, yet the bunker chose not to review the incident and awarded the try to the Eels.

Matters worsened for the home side with Jason Taumalolo sent to his bin by video officials after hitting Isaiah Papali’i’s head with his shoulder.

More to follow.

Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929746 476 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929746 476 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929747 47 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929747 47 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929748 553 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929748 553 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929749 717 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929749 717 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929751 880 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
1663929751 880 Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ivan Toney LEFT OUT of England’s…

Merry

Emma Raducanu cruises into semi-finals…

Merry

MP Tracey Crouch claims Prime Minister…

Merry
1 of 4,710

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More