Cowboys fans FUME at the bunker after a forward pass is MISSED by officials

Cowboys fans are fuming with NRL officials after a seemingly obvious forward pass from Mitchell Moses was not spotted by the bunker in their crucial preliminary final against the Eels.

Brad Arthur’s side took an early lead in Townsville after Will Penisini broke through after good interplay between the Parramatta backs, led by gun halfback Moses.

However, replays suggested a key pass by the 28-year-old strayed forward, yet the bunker chose not to review the incident and awarded the try to the Eels.

Matters worsened for the home side with Jason Taumalolo sent to his bin by video officials after hitting Isaiah Papali’i’s head with his shoulder.

More to follow.