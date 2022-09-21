Cowboys fan who flies 1,000km to watch says she’s ‘spending the kids’ inheritance’ Ronaleen Murphy

Ronaleen ‘Crocky’ Murphy is a North Queensland diehard who has already spent more than $22,000 to watch the team play this year – but jokes the spending is fine because it’s only her child’s inheritance she’s spending.

Ms Murphy has been a hardcore North Queensland Cowboys fan since the club was formed in 1995 and flies 1000km to Townsville from her outback home in Mount Isa for every home game

Ms Murphy says she has already spent more than $22,000 this year watching her team play

‘It’s a lot [of money] — flights, accommodation, meals, our memberships. Oh, and my husband likes to have a beer at the games,” she shared ABC.

‘We’ve worked hard all our lives, so who cares? It is only the children’s inheritance’.

The foot-mad Queenslander has also invested in some key lucky charms, including a blue watch, a ring and her bejeweled cowboy cross.

“Some people have tried to buy it from me, but no price could ever see me parting with it,” she said of the cross.

Mrs Murphy prayed for a miracle as she watched the Cowboys play the Sharks – and then Valentine Holmes kicked a 92nd-minute long-range field goal

The super fan runs a business in Mount Isa and even designed the company’s blue and gold uniform as a tribute to the team she loves.

Murphy says she prayed for a miracle when her team lost to Cronulla in this year’s qualifying final.

“We were down by points, but I prayed with my Cowboys cross that I keep every time they play,” she said.

‘I just knew they had the guts and the tenacity to come back and win that game.’

The football-mad Cowboys fan will be at Friday’s game against the Parramatta Eels and is so confident her team will win that she has already booked flights and game tickets for the final

The Cowboys won 32-30 when Valentine Holmes scored a long-range goal in the 92nd minute after two periods of extra time – and Mrs Murphy was overpowered.

She secured her ticket to the preliminary final clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, where her team will face the Parramatta Eels on Friday night – and she is so confident of victory that she has already booked flights and tickets for the grand final.

‘I’m going after the boys and my tickets are refundable. So if they don’t come in [to the grand final]will they go back for another to enjoy.’