Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy insists Dak Prescott is their starting QB as he responds to Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy downplayed the possibility of a quarterback controversy after owner Jerry Jones appeared to welcome the fight Thursday.

Jones had told reporters, ‘Of course I want it,’ when asked about the potential dilemma with backup quarterback Cooper Rush building momentum as Prescott’s replacement.

Prescott has been out since the Cowboys’ opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his right thumb.

Mike McCarthy assured reporters that for him there will be no QB drama

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has welcomed the franchise’s quarterback controversy

“I’m just trying to say it with a straight face,” McCarthy said Friday. ‘Like anything else, you look at it all, it’s about winning. That’s all we really care about. There’s no quarterback controversy… Dak is our starter.’

McCarthy went on to jokingly tell the media that they needed to better understand Jones.

“We think you should have a greater responsibility in this. I think you have to be able to decipher between GM Jerry and owner Jerry,’ McCarthy said.

‘He can also do that in mid-sentence. I think you all need to do better. Get to work.’

The coach then admitted that it even took him a good while to understand the differences between owner Jerry and general manager Jerry.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush won Dallas his first game of the season on Sunday

Rush led the Cowboys to their first win of the season Sunday after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. Rushed for 235 yards, a touchdown and completed 19-31 passes.

According to Rush himself, he and Prescott both had a good laugh after seeing what Jones had said.

“I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do,” Rush said.

‘Definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry. No, but just want to keep winning. That is the goal. That’s the plan.

“As long as I’m in there, it’s my job. Trust those guys on defense and our offensive line and receivers and play the system and trust them and get the job done.’

Dak Prescott is pictured with a ball with a protective splint still covering his right thumb

Rush will start again this week when the Cowboys play the New York Giants on Monday night, but Prescott has been closer to a return.

The injured quarterback walked through the field for the second straight day, although he was still wearing a splint to protect his thumb.

McCarthy hasn’t ruled out starting Prescott against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 2, but for that to happen, the 7-year veteran must first be able to properly grip a football.