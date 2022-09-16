Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas 

Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas after Dak Prescott’s thumb injury, when head coach Mike McCarthy called off offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday.

The Cowboys are 0-1 after a draining 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPNthe offense didn’t exactly set the world on fire until Prescott left the game in the fourth quarter.

“Let’s face it: During Kellen’s time as a coordinator, he could play very, very aggressively,” McCarthy said. reporters.

Mike McCarthy has an 18-16 record as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Kellen Moore is in his fourth season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator

‘But we are now in a phase where we have to be a bit smarter in certain situations. That’s all part of growing up as a game caller.’

The Cowboys finished the Bucs game with just 244 yards, with only 71 on the ground, and were the only team in the entire league not to score a touchdown in Week 1.

Now their focus will be on maximizing the talents of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who will play in place of Prescott.

Rush started one game last season, passing 325 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive performance against the Vikings, though Prescott’s slump is expected to be significant.

Regardless, former Cowboys defense and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears believes it’s up to Moore to save the situation.

Cooper Rush Will Now Take On The Quarterback After Dak Prescott’s Injury

Prescott is expected to return this season, but Dallas will need to perform fairly well to ensure he plays meaningful games when he returns

“The conversation has continued to evolve around Cooper Rush, but Kellen Moore — you’re on the clock,” he told SportsCenter.

“This is your chance as an offensive coordinator to get creative and find out where your shortcomings lie and try to hide them. That’s the job of an offensive coordinator.

“And everyone keeps telling me that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is good. This is the NFL, right.

“And I know we rank people for a reason, but if you’re not aligned with what to do — if you have to focus on how good the other team is, that’s already a bad sign.

Moore is in his fourth season as Cowboys offensive coordinator, and the team performed well statistically last season, with Prescott being available for all but one regular season game (he played just five games in 2020).

The team finished with the most yards from offense (6,919) in the league and the joint-second most yards per game (6.0).

However, the team was able to score just 17 points against 49ers in a first-round defeat of the playoffs, and this season also started with a dud.

And Moore’s job of reinvigorating the attack isn’t going to be made any easier with a few significant absences from last year’s 12-5 squad.

‘Amari Cooper is gone, Tyron Smith is’ [hurt]”Cedric Wilson is gone, new offensive line you implement,” Spears said.

“Hey, you’ve got to start earning that salary as an offensive coordinator… you have to adapt.”