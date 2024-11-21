Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Claire Wolford Goes Public With MLB Star Boyfriend Colton Cowser

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Clarie Wolford posted her boyfriend Colton Cowser on Instagram and made their relationship public.

Wolford, who has 120,000 followers on Instagram, first posted about the Baltimore Orioles star in September. The cheerleader posed with the outfielder on the sideline at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before taking her seat.

“Quick trip to see this man play,” she captioned two photos of them and a video of Cowser running to home base.

Earlier this month, Wolford also posted with Cowser at a football game in Nebraska.

The pair looked loved up as they enjoyed the action, wearing their Cornhusker gear with a group of friends.

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Clarie Wolford revealed her MLB star boyfriend

Cowser, 24, was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Before heading to the majors, he spent his collegiate career at Sam Houston State University.

In the 2024 season, Cowser recorded 24 home runs, eight more than any rookie in the American League, and tied with Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres for most MLB rookies.

Cowser finished his first year in the majors hitting .242 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI. He also ranked among the AL rookie leaders with 77 points scored.

Wolford retired from her cheerleading duties before the 2024 season, but continues to cheer on her boyfriend in the MLB.

Wolford posted photos with Orioles star Colton Cowser on her Instagram through September

The veteran cheerleader announced her retirement in May, months before the NFL season started.

‘I don’t know exactly how to end the best four years of my life and a dream come true. This team gave me a family, memories and opportunities for life. Thank you Jesus!!! I love you forever @dccheerleaders,” she captioned a highlight from her dancing career.

Dallas is third in the NFC East with a 3-7 record.