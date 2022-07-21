Cowboy was left in pain when trying period pain simulator while woman on her period feels nothing

A “tough” cowboy continued to writhe in pain as a “menstrual pain simulator” was turned up to the highest level—while the same machine produced no response from a woman about her actual period.

Lux Perry, 29, from Vancouver, Canada, who uses non-binary pronouns, started their own company Somedays to help with menstrual pain after experiencing excruciating pain every month during endometriosis.

Lux brought their menstrual pain simulator to a rodeo to challenge them and teach them a lesson about “how cool really looks.”

Lux Perry (far right) challenged the cowboy with their menstrual pain simulator to see just how “tough” he was; the cowboy kept writhing in pain when the simulator was turned all the way up

Their first victim was cowboy Andrew Tuck, who was unprepared for the challenge and said the pain was “terrible” and barley could stand up

Another woman, who was actually on her period, tried the simulator and “didn’t even moan back” in pain and even let out a “yeehaw”

Their first victim was cowboy Andrew Tuck, who was unprepared for the challenge. In the beginning of the video, Tuck performs the menstrual pain challenge all the way up to level 10, which is the average level of pain that Lux feels monthly.

When Tuck first put on the menstrual pain simulator, which is made to contract your muscles to simulate the pain you feel during your period, he felt nothing, but at level four, the cowboy started to shudder.

At level five, which Lux said is the average pain most people feel during their period, Tuck described the feeling as “not fun,” and when Luz asked if he wanted to “get to work,” the cowboy said, who was in agonizing pain, pain, replied with ‘no, I am hungry.’

At level seven, he asks, “Is this constant?” and at level eight he says, ‘It’s in my legs! This is terrible.’

And on level nine, Tuck was sweating profusely and had to get a paper towel from someone behind the camera. And by level ten, the cowboy had found his match.

He tried to get up to give the camera ‘yeehaw’ but fell back on the chair because he couldn’t bear the pain of standing for more than a few seconds.

The cowboy grabbed the bull by the horns and endured the menstrual pain simulator from lowest to highest level, and cringed as he said, “This is terrible.”

Next to the man’s response is a woman – who is said to be on her period – who “doesn’t even flinch” and can give a more than coherent “yeehaw.”

The woman sits quietly as Someday employees turn the simulator all the way to level ten and is shocked at how similar to her period the simulator was.

In another clip, a couple decided to try the simulator side by side and the unknown man was shocked by the sensations.

The woman was shocked at how real the simulator felt and said she was surprised she “didn’t flinch” when it was brought to the highest level

Another couple decided to try the simulator next, but this time side by side; while the woman sat there, her partner experienced tremendous pain

The woman sat with the simulator on her and had absolutely no reaction despite the fact that she was already on her period and in pain

How simulators work to create the same sensation as menstrual cramps Lux uses transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation or a TENS device that causes muscles in the lower abdomen and thighs to contract, similar to how they do while a person is on their period

In fact, when TENS machines are used at lower levels they can help divert pain, at higher levels they are used to induce muscle cramps similar to those experienced during your period.

TENS machines work by sending low voltage currents through the body

Lux said their brand tested 40 different TENS machines until they found the one that most resembled menstrual cramps

At level five, he said, “It’s like a charley horse.”

At level eight, he tapped off and couldn’t believe how his partner was able to “do things” during her period.

The video has gone viral, gaining two million likes — and over 15.7 million views — with many people commenting and praising the man for taking on the challenge.

Representatives from the company Somedays, which specializes in science-backed muscle recovery therapy to combat menstrual pain, captured the footage at the Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Described as the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” the Calgary Stampede hosts many events, including a rodeo and other festival activities.

Companies are invited to the event space to present their products and services to the festival visitors.

The company aims to use technology and science to prevent menstrual pain, and says on their website: ‘Rooted in the concept of embodiment and trauma-informed care, we design lighting that empowers people to transform their relationship with pain and control their bodies. to get. ‘

Somedays co-founder and CEO Lux said, “People with period pain are consistently told that their pain is normal and that ‘it can’t be that bad’.

“So watching cowboys fall to their knees and struggle to get out of a ‘yeehaw’ has been an extremely validating experience for the millions of us who struggle with it.

“Slight cramps are normal, but anything that interrupts your life is not.

‘At Somedays, we believe that all people deserve to be supported in their battle with menstrual pain.’

Users flooded the comment section praising this idea and who they wanted to see try it next

Lux uses transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation or a TENS device that causes muscles in the lower abdomen and thighs to contract, similar to how they do while a person is on their period

Lux added that they tested 40 different TENS machines, which work by sending low-voltage currents through the body, until they found the one that most closely resembles menstrual cramps.

Users flooded the comments section with their praise for this idea, adding how validating it feels to see a man experience a small taste of menstrual cramps. One user even added who they wanted to see try the simulator next.

One user said: ”This is like constant?” The fear in his eyes lol.’

Another user added: ‘Lol he only gets the pain, not the bloating, diaheira, messy, tidying up, accidental bleeding in your sheets and mood swings.’

“Please, I think every man should be subjected to this,” added a third user.

“Please do this before the Supreme Court,” commented another user