Cow bird chicks do best with two warbler nests – not four, not zero, study finds

A nesting cow bird peers out from a warbler nest. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



Brown-headed cowbirds are generalist brood parasites, they lay their eggs in the nests of many other bird species and let the host parents raise their young. A new study seeks to understand the strategies cowbird chicks use to survive in prothonotary warbler nests when they hatch with different numbers of warbler nests. The research shows that a cowbird chick does better with two than with four or zero warblers.

The researchers report their findings in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

If a cowbird ends up in a prothonotary warbler nest with four host chicks, the cowbird dies or the number of grass song chicks drops, usually to two, the study finds. This suggests that cowbirds engage in what the naturalist Charles Darwin called “niche construction,” adapting their environment to improve their own survival, the researchers said.

“Bread parasites like brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in the nests of so many different species. We wanted to know which is a very important aspect of how they try in a world that, when they hatch, could be anyone from 200 different scenarios,” he says. Nicholas Antonson, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who led the study with Mark Hauber, a U. of I. professor of evolution, ecology and behavior. “We focused on what happens when a cowbird hatches in a nest with different numbers of host nests.”

Cow bird chicks never cast eggs from host nests or kill host young. This sets them apart from another brood parasite, the common cuckoo, which will kill all the other chicks in the nest and claim all the food the foster parents can provide, Antonson said. A previous study of Science showed that this strategy does not work for cowbirds in the nests of another host bird: the eastern phoebe. In that study, cow birds received even less food from host parents when there were no nest mates than when there were two host chicks.

A new study tested the interactions between brown-headed cowbirds, which are nest parasites, and prothonotary warblers, one of their hosts. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Ph.D. candidate Nicholas Antonson makes a nest box for a prothonotary warbler nest. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



“Cowbirds have adapted to live with host nests,” Hauber said. “They outnumber them, they raise their heads higher and they beg louder and for longer, but they don’t actively crowd out the host nest mates.”

To better understand these dynamics, the team deployed nesting boxes that were attractive to warblers and cowbirds in a swamp forest in southern Illinois. The boxes are designed to exclude ground predators such as snakes and raccoons and aerial predation by hawks and owls. By changing the bedding in the boxes four days after the eggs hatched, the team also reduced the threat of invertebrate parasites such as blowflies.

The team monitored nests with and without cowbird parasites and manipulated the number of host chicks in the nests by moving warbler eggs or chicks between nests. All nests parasitized by cowbirds had zero, two, or four warbler nests. Control nests containing only warblers were matched for the total number of pups.

A bird’s-eye view from researcher Nicholas Antonson’s nest box. Credit: Fred Zwicky



Previous studies had quantified the amount of food the host parents brought into the nest and what proportion of the food the cowbird nests received. In general, cow birds hatch earlier than their nest mates. They tend to be larger and more aggressive than warblers, getting more than their fair share of food from the host parents, Antonson said. Cowbirds need more food because they grow two to three times larger in the nest than the warblers.

“One of the unique aspects of our study is that we also quantified how many cowbirds survived to fledge in each of these different scenarios,” Antonson said. “We found that cowbirds survive best in the nests where they hatch with two host nests. That’s better than hatching with four host nests or with zero host nests. Cowbirds reared at more than that optimal number of two host nests appear to have a host brood size of up to two.”

Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species, forcing the host parents to raise their young alongside the host’s own offspring. Here is a cow bird egg, bottom right, in a nest with five prothonotary warbler eggs. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



The adult prothonotary warbler tends to its nestlings in a nest box made from a milk carton. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



The site of the study, a forested wetland in the Cache River basin of southern Illinois. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



Cowbirds tend to be larger than the host’s nestlings. They open their mouths further and hold their heads higher than other birds, allowing them to consume more of the food brought to the nest by the host parents. Credit: Nicholas Antonson



The reduction seen in the number of nestlings when cowbirds are present does not occur in the control warbler nests without cowbird nestlings, the researchers found.

“We think the cowbirds are manipulating host numbers to reduce them to the optimal so that they can grow best,” Hauber said. Stealing food intended for the other nestlings is the likely way they do it. Further studies will be needed to confirm that hypothesis.

Mark Hauber et al, Goldilocks niche construction maximizes suitability for a nest-dividing brood parasite, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). Mark Hauber et al, Goldilocks niche construction maximizes suitability for a nest-dividing brood parasite,(2022). rspb.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rspb.2022.1223

