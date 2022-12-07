Covid’s spike protein kills aggressive and hard-to-treat lung tumors in lab studies

Could COVID be the key to curing cancer? The virus’s infamous spike protein kills hard-to-treat lung tumors in lab studies

[noscript_1]

The virus has claimed the lives of six million people and caused unprecedented global disruption – but Covid may hold clues to a cure for cancer.

In lab studies, a modified version of Covid’s spike protein killed the most treatment-resistant and deadliest form of lung cancer.

The spike protein is the unique part of Covid used to infect humans, as it is the structure that initially binds to human cells.

It can also infect and kill lung cancer cells because the protein, when combined with other cells, can trigger the process of cell death.

Scientists found that mice injected with very low doses of the Covid virus were cured of their cancer as the spike protein interacted with lung enzymes in a way that killed cancer cells (file photo)

DOES COVID REALLY HAVE CANCER CURVING POWERS? Covid infects human cells when it attaches to the enzyme ACE2 in the body. When given at a very low dose, the spike protein combined with the lung cancer cells to trigger their death. The protein lowered levels of a molecule needed for cell survival, and increased levels of the molecule needed to die. This means that in small doses, the virus can help slow the development of lung cancer. If the results the scientists saw are replicated in lung cancer patients, it could be an “encouraging” avenue for treatment, Dr Pahan said. They now want to use the spike protein in clinical trials of human lung cancer patients. One important thing they need to figure out is whether vaccination against Covid will reduce the effectiveness of the protein as a cancer intervention.

Kalipada Pahan, a professor of neurology at RUSH Medical College in Chicago and principal investigator of the study, said: ‘If replicated in lung cancer patients, these results would reveal a promising pathway to this devastating disease.

“Intranasal spike S1 protein could be used for late-stage lung cancer when there is no other therapy to stop its progression.”

The researchers said there have been anecdotal cases of people with lung cancer whose condition improved after being infected with Covid, supporting their theory.

In the study, published in the journal Cancersthe team took a cloned version of the spike protein that scientists can buy.

They then exposed it to human non-small cell lung cancer cells in a petri dish.

They found that when the protein was added, it caused the death of the cancer cells.

They then gave the protein to the mice with diagnosed lung cancer by spraying it into their noses every other day, and gave another group of mice a saline solution as a control.

After four weeks, they examined the mice’s tumors and found that the number and size of tumors had decreased in the group given the Covid spike.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the world and has a fairly low five-year survival rate.

Rates have not improved despite a large number of lung cancer therapies.

There will be about 236,740 new cases of lung cancer this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society.

Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for about 84 percent of all lung cancers, a found study.