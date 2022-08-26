COVID widow shares heartbreaking story about finding love again

A woman who lost her husband to COVID-19 a week after finding out she was pregnant has revealed she is engaged two years later.

Christiana Neazer, 31, and Andrae Reid, 30, of California, fell in love last year as she mourned the loss of her late husband, Michael Neazer, who died of COVID complications in July 2020 after a three-week battle with the virus. .

Reid, who helps the young widow raise her daughter, Shiloh, got down on one knee and proposed to Neazer on July 25 on a boat in Long Beach.

“It just shows me that we really don’t know what’s going to happen in our lives and so I want to take advantage of the fullness of life,” she said. Today. ‘Do what makes you happy. You don’t know your last day on earth.’

Neazer’s life changed forever when she and her late husband, Michael, contracted COVID-19 in June 2020. While she recovered, he was hospitalized.

The couple had been battling infertility for five years. She was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) at the age of 24. The hormonal disorder can cause irregular or prolonged periods and excessive male hormone levels, which can make it difficult to conceive.

In June 2020, she met a fertility doctor who prescribed her drugs to help her conceive. Michael contracted COVID shortly after and she never took it in the end.

Michael was in the intensive care unit (ICU) when a missed period prompted her to take a pregnancy test. To her surprise, it was positive.

Neazer texted her husband the news, but their celebration was short-lived. His health continued to deteriorate and he died a week later, on July 15, 2020, at the age of 32.

“I was pregnant and depressed and I didn’t want to have a baby anymore,” she said Today last month.

“I just struggled to survive. If I hadn’t been pregnant I’m pretty sure I would have hurt myself. If you just keep going, you’ll learn you’re here for a reason.’

Neazer was still mourning her husband when she also lost her father to COVID-19 seven months later.

She was pregnant and finishing nursing school when she and Reid went from acquaintances to close friends

Reid checked on her often, but she struggled to let him into her life as she mourned the loss of her husband.

“The day before I had Shiloh, I was like, ‘I think I’m going to get him to be more involved,'” she recalls. “But as a young widow you have guilt and shame.”

Neazer welcomed her baby daughter in March 2021 and after struggling for months with her romantic feelings for Reid, they made their relationship official in August of that year.

“It’s beautiful because I was really loved at my worst, so it can only get better from here as I continue to get better through the different seasons of my life,” Neazer said.

The mom opened up about her bittersweet love story in a now viral TikTok video that has been viewed 9.2 million times.

The clip features a slideshow of images beginning with her pregnancy and ending with Reid bonding with her young daughter.

POV: You just lost your husband to COVID [one] week after you find out you are pregnant. You were already more than barren [five] year. Then you lose your father to COVID, [and] you are afraid that your daughter will not have a father figure in her life,” she wrote in the on-screen text.

“But then… a friend comes to the rescue, [and] not only does he love your little girl, but he loves you too, in all your brokenness.’

Reid, who helps the young widow raise her daughter, got down on one knee and proposed to Neazer on July 25 on a boat in Long Beach. They moved in together earlier this month

In the caption, she added, “If God gives beauty to your ashes, Isaiah 61:3.”

Neazer, who was also raised by her stepfather, moved in with Reid earlier this month after their engagement.

“He already saw me in my worst state. He allows me to just be free in my grieving moments and I think that’s what love is – really taking care of someone in all their seasons.”