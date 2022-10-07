Covid vaccine warning to children as Dr Nick Coatsworth demands review over myocarditis side effect

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dr. Nick Coatsworth has called for a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns that they benefit little from the shot and are more likely to suffer rare side effects.

Australia’s former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its position on giving the dose to children over the age of five.

Britain has stopped offering the vaccine to healthy children who turned five after August, while Sweden no longer recommends it for teenagers aged 12 to 17.

In Denmark, no one under the age of 18 has been able to get vaccinated against Covid since July, and the health authorities have said that very few children become seriously ill from the disease, and therefore vaccination is not necessary.

It comes after recent studies showed that younger people, and especially adult men between 18 and 25, are at higher risk of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart, a rare side effect linked to some mRNA injections such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Coatsworth clarified that he was still a strong supporter of the Covid vaccine, but admitted parents should be cautious when considering vaccinating their child.

But he reiterated that there has only been one death from the heart condition linked to the sting in Australia.

Dr. Nick Coatsworth (pictured) has called for a review of the Covid vaccine for children as concerns have been raised that they are more prone to a potentially dangerous side effect

The former deputy chief medical officer said Australia should reconsider its position on giving the dose to children over five (stock image)

“If you’re a healthy child or teenager, the benefit of the Covid vaccine just isn’t there,” said Dr. Coatsworth for 2GB Friday.

‘Covid itself is not going to kill you in that age group’.

Dr. Coatsworth’s warning comes after research from the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet found higher-than-expected rates of myocarditis in younger people.

“Especially in individuals younger than 35 years, with the highest risk among men aged 18-25 years after their second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose,” the study said.

“The data indicate that this adverse event occurs primarily within 1-7 days of vaccination.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration released its weekly Covid safety report on Thursday, showing that teenagers were more likely to experience myocarditis than adults.

The frequency for boys between 12 and 17 years was the highest with 13.2 per 100,000 who experienced the side effect after the second dose.

The figure was drastically higher than the 18 to 29-year-old age group with 9.2 per 100,000 who got myocarditis.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration released its weekly Covid vaccine safety report Thursday, showing the rates of myocarditis in the different age groups (stock photo)

The rate for women between 12 and 17 was slightly higher than the 18 to 29-year-old camp at 2.8 per 100,000 compared to 2.7 per 100,000.

“As far as I know, only one death has been linked to myocarditis in Australia, that’s after 63 million doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Coatsworth.

Dr. Coatsworth said it was an “open question” whether Australia followed Britain and Sweden and stopped recommending the vaccine for healthy children.

The vaccine is still recommended for risk groups in the two overseas countries.

In the UK, children who have turned five since August are still recommended to get the vaccine, as is everyone over 11.

“Many, many parents have made that decision not to vaccinate their children, and that’s a valid decision regardless of the recommendation,” he said.

“It’s clearly a valid decision because two countries you’ve seen have made that decision with their professional immunization body”.