COVID reinfection rate with treatment Biden is taking is more than 40% – and not 2% as marketed

New studies indicate that the Biden administration’s panacea in the war against Covid-19 is not as strong against reinfection as originally thought.

That’s according to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a leading cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University Hospital.

When Paxlovid hit the market in December 2021, studies from Pfizer indicated that only 1-2 percent of patients taking the drug tested positive for Covid again shortly after finishing their dosing.

Reiner, who commented on the news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for viruses, wrote on Twitter: “I think this was predictable.”

He continued: “The previous data suggesting a ‘rebound’ Paxlovid positivity in the low single digits is outdated and with BA.5 probably 20-40% or even higher.”

In a memo released by the White House, Dr. Kevin O’Connor that the president will continue to isolate, just like he did when he first tested positive on July 21.

dr. O’Connor also said the president would not get Paxlovid again. The president’s doctor previously noted that the president was likely infected with the BA.5 variant.

President Joe Biden pictured on July 28, two days after he first tested negative for Covid-19 following his initial diagnosis

According to Pfizer, 40,000 Paxlovid prescriptions are written every day

In June, a Mayo Clinic study showed that five percent of adults who took the drug tested positive for Covid again within 30 days, according to the New York Times.

The majority of those who have experienced rebound symptoms occur within two to eight days.

Some experts have said that the current treatment cycle of three pills twice a day for five days is too short a period of time to clear Covid from the patient’s body.

The Mayo Clinic study concluded that there was no need to extend the course of Paxlovid.

The study authors admitted in their findings that immunocompromised people were not represented in the study.

Also in June, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a rebound Covid-19. In his case, he did take a second round Paxlovid.

dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, has denied that Paxlovid’s rebound numbers are nearly 50 percent.

The doctor insisted that the true percentage of reinfections is “in the single digits.”

dr. Jha said, ‘When people have a rebound, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t get particularly sick.’

He added: ‘Paxlovid works very well in preventing severe illness, rebound or no rebound, which is why he was offered it. And that’s why the president took it.”

dr. Jonathan Reiner, one of CNN’s medical analysts, said Biden’s reinfection was ‘predictable’

Just this week, Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that makes Paxlovid, posted massive revenue growth in the second quarter with sales of approximately $27.7 billion.

That’s more than the $18 billion reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Paxlovid’s worldwide sales alone were $8.1 billion.

Some 40,000 Paxlovid prescriptions are distributed daily, comparable to the amount of oxycodone prescriptions filled each day.

Speak with the Atlantic Ocean, Bob Wachter, a professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, said deciding whether or not to give Paxlovid to certain patients is a “hugely complicated three-dimensional game of chess.”

Wachter also said, “I can barely decide if I want to, and I do this for a living.”

While Dr. David Boulware of the University of Minnesota told the magazine that he wants Pfizer to release more in-depth research data.

He said the data released so far by Pfizer “suggests that for the vast majority of people there is most likely little to no benefit.”

The president first tested positive on July 21 and then tested negative on July 26.

Biden continued to test negative the following Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He gave his first public speech on Wednesday after his initial diagnosis the week before.