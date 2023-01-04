Covid Omicron strain XBB.1.5 in Australia: NSW Health confirms highly transmissible ‘Kraken’ cases

<!–

The most transmissible form of Covid seen in the three years since the pandemic began was detected in Australia before Christmas.

A “small number” of cases of the rogue XBB.1.5 subvariant were picked up in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 24, New South Wales Health confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning.

While there are no signs that the latest strain, nicknamed ‘the kraken’, is any worse than recent versions of Covid, fears are emerging that it could act as a ‘gateway’ to a scarier sub-variant.

• There is still a very mixed group of sub-variants in circulation, the BR.2 sub-variant being the most common. NSW Health continues to monitor emerging sub-variants, including XBB.1.5, which had a small number of detections in the two weeks to December 24, 2022. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 5, 2023

The thinking is: the more infections that occur, the more chances the virus has to mutate and evolve.

A total of 59,652 people in NSW were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the two weeks to December 31, 2022 in NSW.

While the BR.2 subvariant was most commonly found in new cases, XBB.1.5 was present after it gained a foothold in the United States and emerged in Britain.

“NSW Health continues to monitor emerging subvariants, including XBB.1.5, of which there have been a small number of detections in the two weeks to December 24, 2022,” the department announced.

XBB.1.5 is another Omicron spin-off and has already gained a foothold in the US, where it is believed to be responsible for about 70 percent of new infections in the hardest-hit areas.

WHY XBB.1.5 CAN BE DIFFERENT XBB.1.5 has acquired 14 new mutations in the virus’ spike proteins compared to its ancestor strains, appearing to have given it improved antibody resistance. This means that people who have been vaccinated or had a previous infection are more susceptible to an infection – although not necessarily a serious illness. But what seems to frighten the WHO is the prospect of XBB.1.5 being the gateway to a scarier variant. The more infections that occur, the more chances the virus has to mutate and evolve.

It has also been picked up in Britain and across Europe, in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and in Singapore and India.

But XBB.1.5 appears to be just as mild as its predecessor Omicron and its variants.

Early concerns about the new sub-variant based on how it is currently rising in the US and Europe.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid, told a press conference on Wednesday: “We are concerned about the growth upside, particularly in some countries in Europe and in the US…particularly the northeastern United States. , where XBB.1.5 has quickly replaced other circulating variants.

“Our concern is how transmissible it is… and the more this virus circulates, the more chances it will have to change.”

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the strain is the cause of 41 percent of cases in America.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline that the emergence of XBB.1.5 is a ‘wake-up call’ and could exacerbate Britain’s NHS crisis.

He said: ‘The XBB.1.5 variant is highly contagious and is increasing hospitalizations in New York, especially among the elderly.

“Dwindling immunity, more indoor mixing due to the cold weather, and the lack of other mitigations, such as wearing face masks, are also contributing to this wave of infections in the US.”