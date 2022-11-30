Official timeline

Dec 8, 2019 – China is the first country to have acknowledged an infected animal.

Dec 31 – China was the first country to report ‘pneumonia due to unknown causes’. World Health Organisation

January 1, 2020 Disinfection: Wuhan seafood markets closed

Jan 7, 2007 President Xi Jinping talks about coronavirus with his politburo

Jan 9 China publishes the genome of the coronavirus

Jan 11, – China reports its first death

Jan 13, 2013 – First confirmed case from outside China

Jan 20 China’s National Health Commission confirms human to-human transmission

Jan 23 – Wuhan locked down

Jan 31, WHO declared an ‘outbreak international concern’ after China admitted to having thousands of cases

February 23 Italy reports clusters of cases in West’s First Major Epidemic

May 29 – China claims the virus was not born in wet markets, but rather in Chinese bats. It then jumped to humans through an intermediary animal.

July 31 Chinese researcher admits to some coronavirus research done in lower biosafety laboratories

Dec 16 – WHO announces that it will travel to Wuhan in January to investigate the origins of the virus

Jan 5, 2021 China blocks entry to WHO’s investigatory group

February 9 WHO denies theory virus leaked in lab – supports China’s claim that it was a frozen meat import

Mar 28 – Ex-US national security officials claim intel that Beijing ordered Wuhan to destroy all virus samples

Evidence is new

2012: Six miners struck down with with a mysterious flu-like illness in Mojiang cave in Yunnan.

They were infected by the Covid closest relative, which shared 97% of its genes.

Samples RATG13 will be sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for analysis.

Sep 2019,– A lung cancer screening trial in Italy is conducted using blood samples. These samples later prove positive for coronavirus.

Oct – Wei Jingsheng, whistleblower, alleges that China intentionally spread Covid at The World Two months before the rest, the virus was discovered by the world at large, the military games in Wuhan were held in October.

Oct. Xi Jinping’s authoritarian regime attempted to stop whistle-blowers such as Mr Jingsheng. Any mentions on social media of a new SARS outbreak or virus were blocked

Oct-Dec – Coronavirus could be responsible for the rise in pneumonia and flu cases in northern Italy.

Nov – Whistleblower Mr Jingsheng claimed that he raised concerns about the Trump administration’s military games to high ranking officials, but was ignored

Nov – Washington intelligence agency receives an intelligence report that claims three staff members at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in November 2019 for symptoms that could be attributed to Covid.

Nov – Sewage samples taken in Florianópolis, Brazil, suggest virus was present

Nov 10 Milanese woman takes a skin biopsy and gets a sample that later shows signs of the disease.

Nov 17 – This date, case was discovered in China according to leaked documents

Dec Doctors in China, including Li Wenliang have reported a new type respiratory infection. Chinese police detained him and eight others with his colleagues to question them.

Dec 1 Chinese researchers have reported an infection at this date in a peer reviewed study. Beijing has not acknowledged it.

Dec 18 – The results of sewer samples taken in Milano and Turin show that the virus was present in both cities

Dec 26 – Analysis of samples showed that SARS could have been circulating as far back as December 26, but Wuhan didn’t get locked down until January 22.

Jan 2020 Barcelona Sewage Samples suggest that there was a virus in the city

Jan 3. – Covid-19 outbreaks begin to spread across other nations, including the U.S., as the WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

May – Scientists from California’s government lab concluded that Covid-19 might have escaped a Wuhan facility.

July – Adhanom Ghebreyesus (whole body) stated that China failed to share vital raw information during their investigation in Wuhan. China denied these claims

June 2021: Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading US virus expert, was warned that Covid could have been engineered in an experimental lab. Emails publicly disclosed the warning.

August: According to WHO chief Dr Peter Embarek, the world’s first Covid-19-infected patient might have been infected while working in a Wuhan lab.

August: The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has released a damning report claiming that coronavirus was leaked from it. This leak came shortly after the facility attempted to improve waste treatment systems and air safety.

In addition, the report cited “ample evidence” that lab scientists were trying to alter coronaviruses so they could infect humans. Such manipulation could also be concealed.

October: The US intelligence review of the origins pandemic did not include a judgment on whether it was animal-to-human transmission, or a laboratory leak.

Chinese officials called the report ‘political’ and ‘false’.

January 2022: Sir Jeremy Farrar, a leading UK scientist, leaked emails showing that he said in February 2020 it was a ‘likely explanation that the virus could have been man-made. He then called the theory a conspiracy.

February: Sir Farrar will be called to answer questions under oath by the US Congress. Officials ask him to explain why his views have changed from the laboratory leak theory.