Covid lockdowns will rip $7.4billion from the NSW economy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rising anxiety and depression caused by COVID-19 lockdowns could take up to $7.4 billion out of the NSW economy by 2025, a new report suggests.

The cost comes as an estimated 171,615 more people in NSW reported mental health problems linked to depression and anxiety and related to lockdowns in 2021.

In 2021, NSW went into lockdown amid the spread of the Delta variant, with restrictions lasting nearly four months in Sydney.

The findings are detailed in the first chapter of Aftershock: Addressing the Economic and Social Costs of the Pandemic and Natural Disasters, a research series commissioned by the NSW Council of Social Service (NCOSS) and published Thursday.

The report also found evidence of increasing emotional distress in recent years, including a 46 percent increase in 12- to 17-year-old girls who arrived at the emergency room between 2018 and 2021 for self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

There was also a 9.3 percent increase in prescriptions for depression medication over the same period, which is more than double the number of other drugs.

NSW’s love affair will cost Australians billions and has taken a heavy toll on mental health (pictured, a police officer talking to beachgoers in Bondi last September)

NCOSS chief executive Joanna Quilty (pictured) said the estimated cost of the country’s mental health crisis was billions of dollars each year

NCOSS chief executive Joanna Quilty said the estimated direct costs to the Australian economy of poor mental health were about $40 billion to $70 billion a year before COVID-19.

“We know that people’s mental health has deteriorated as a result of prolonged lockdowns in our state and that women with young children were the most affected,” said Ms Quilty.

“In addition, natural disasters have since contributed to the picture of increasing mental health problems in communities in NSW.”

“We know that people’s mental health has deteriorated due to prolonged lockdowns in our state and that women with young children were most affected,” said Ms Quilty (pictured, police officers patrol Bondi Beach in September 2021 to enforce lockdown compliance regulations to be guaranteed)

She said the cost to the NSW economy of $7.4 billion over five years was a low estimate.

“This is conservative, with the modeling only looking at the effects of COVID lockdowns on the working population of NSW,” said Ms Quilty.

“It doesn’t take into account natural disasters or the impact on mental health for the whole community.”

The director of the Mental Health Coordinating Council, Carmel Tebbutt, said the study showed that the psychological effects of recent disasters had hit children, women and dependent older people especially hard.

The first chapter of the research series Aftershock: Addressing the Economic and Social Costs of the Pandemic and Natural Disasters examined the costs of the pandemic’s effects on mental health

“Community mental health services are vital in responding to disasters as they reduce the burden of mental illness by aiding recovery and minimizing severity and long-term risks,” she said.

Ms Tebbutt welcomed the NSW government’s June budget commitment of $2.9 billion in mental health services by 2022/23, but said the state is lagging behind others in residential and community mental health services.

It comes after the latest national figures show that 56 COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, along with 15,732 new cases, 3,199 people in hospital and 93 in intensive care units.

For those who need help: Lifeline 13 11 14, beyondblue 1300 22 4636, Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25).