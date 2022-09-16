COVID lockdown and remote learning has set back kids by ‘up to several grades’ says education expert

<!–

COVID lockdowns and distance learning were highly damaging to children, with one expert saying it affected everything from reading and writing to basic social skills.

The National Center for Education Statistics conducted a survey of 9-year-old college students during the two years since the start of the pandemic. They found that reading test scores dropped five points, while math dropped seven points.

The U.S. Department of Education called this the largest drop in reading test scores since 1990, while maths marked the first time they had a lower average.

Tony Kinnett, a former director of education at Chalkboard Review and Indianapolis Public Schools, said students are now going back to personal learning “several grades behind” and called it an “outright disaster.”

Kinnett told Fox news Thursday: ‘It’s not like these kids come back and pick up where they left off. They have deteriorated because they haven’t had any academic discipline for the past year, a year and a half.’

Some experts suggest the downturn started before the pandemic, but the lengthy lockdowns and lack of in-person classes made matters worse.

Lindsey Burke, director of the Center for Educational Policy at The Heritage Foundation, said: “I think that’s probably another one of those negative consequences if schools are closed unnecessarily for years in some cases.”

A DO research further found that 84 percent of public school officials said the pandemic negatively affected students’ behavioral development and more than a third said it caused more fighting, bullying and threats of violence.

Erika Sanzi, director of outreach at Parents Defending Education, pointed out that children learn important behavioral development from schools in addition to reading and writing.

She said, “All these things have taken such a huge blow and it doesn’t really seem like a lot of the powers are talking about that.”

Kinnett argued that the first step is for school districts to admit closing schools was a mistake.

He said: ‘If you don’t really indicate where the gap is, you won’t get any further. So many want to say that, hey, it’s not a learning loss, it’s basically structural racism or non-affirmation or well, kids are just stressed out, you know, COVID was really tough on them mentally. There’s so much of it that it’s hard to say, okay, the problem is, they learned nothing for a year and were on their phones for a whole year.”