Covid isolation is OVER: Australians no longer have to isolate after pandemic rule is lifted

Australians who test positive for Covid-19 no longer need to self-isolate, with mandatory stay-at-home orders officially scrapped.

The changes came into effect on Friday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who led the campaign to drop isolation rules, believes people will continue to register their Covid-19 diagnoses.

Australians no longer need to isolate at home after testing positive for Covid-19 (stock image)

“We’re moving to a system of good faith where people look out for each other and look out for each other,” he told reporters.

‘I just want to stress… people should still test.

‘We may have further waves of Covid in the future, in fact we probably expect it. So by testing you take care of yourself, take care of your family.’

Australia is ready to move to an occupational health and safety regime, with the decision made based on small case numbers, South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton said.

“But the message is still the same in making sure you stay home if you’re sick and being very aware of people who are vulnerable in our communities,” he told reporters.

The state’s Chief Health Officer said she had no doubt society would be able to take individual responsibility.

“There has been such a fantastic response throughout the pandemic, with people following health advice,” Nicola Spurrier said.

“Quite often we didn’t have things as legal guidelines and people still did them, I’m very sure that will continue over the next month.”

The National Cabinet (pictured) made the decision to scrap mandatory stay-at-home orders. Aussies who test positive for the virus will be individually responsible for isolation

The Australian Medical Association wants the government to consider bringing back Covid isolation requirements if cases rise over the holiday period.

President Steve Robson said information from the northern hemisphere showed the newer variants would not be affected by immunity from previous infection or from vaccinations.

Australia recorded 36,790 Covid cases and more than 270 deaths last week.