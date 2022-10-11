‘Covid is NOT over’: White House’s top doctor undermines Biden and urges Americans to get booster

The White House lead Covid chief said the pandemic is not over yet, contradicting President Joe Biden’s statements last month.

dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, responded to the faltering booster boom by warning Americans that the pandemic is underway.

His words contradict those of President Biden, who told 60 Minutes last month that it was over — though he would reverse his comments in the following days.

This isn’t the first time senior US officials have flipped the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci told PBS Newshour that the pandemic was over before going back on his words days later.

The rollout of the bivalent booster shots has largely failed so far.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that only 11 million Americans have received the shot so far.

However, the lack of booster uptake appears to have had little impact on the spread of cases.

Covid cases have fallen sharply in the past two months – a period when the opposite trend would have been expected.

On August 3, America registered 118,000 cases a day. That figure dropped to 40,000 on Oct. 11.

An expected increase of the BA.5 variant during the summer also failed to materialize.

Despite this, Dr. Jha insists that Americans receive the new Covid jab before Halloween at the end of the month.

“The president was very clear. Covid is not over yet, there is much work to be done,” Dr. Jha said at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

“We still have 300 to 400 Americans dying every day, tens of thousands of people getting infected every day, there’s a lot of work to do.

“What we know is that if we want to protect people and protect them from serious diseases, which is obviously the number one priority, people need to get vaccinated.”

Jha urged Americans to get the extra shot before Halloween so it would be fully effective in their bodies for Thanksgiving gatherings.

This contradicts statements by President Biden last month, who told CBS ’60 Minutes, ‘The pandemic is over.

“We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it. But the pandemic is over.

‘If you notice that no one wears masks. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape, so I think it’s changing.”

dr. Jha used the briefing to urge Americans to receive the bivalent booster shot — which the White House has been praising all summer.

Overall vaccination coverage in America is relatively high: 80 percent of the total population and 90 percent of adults have received at least one shot.

However, the extra booster doses have never proved appealing to the American population.

The third doses were rolled out to the public just over a year ago, but still only 50 percent of the population has received the injections.

A large proportion of those who did get the third shot also didn’t when they were first made available during the fall, but instead waited until the year-end wave of Omicron where it seemed the shot was needed.

The rollout of the fourth doses, targeting Americans 50 and older, has also been dire.

The CDC reports that only 38 percent of eligible Americans received the second booster.

Despite this, the impact the virus has had on Americans’ lives has been faltering year-round.

After the wave fueled by Omicron began to subside in March, case numbers have remained stable.

The summer peaked with about 140,000 cases per day – a figure dwarfed by the more than 800,000 cases per day reached in January.

Deaths never reached the same devastating totals they had at previous peaks, remaining between 300 and 500 cases per day all summer.

This spurred many to put the pandemic behind them — even some of the country’s leading health officials.

dr. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told PBS Newshour in April that: We are definitely out of the pandemic phase in this country now.

‘We don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are now at a low ebb.

“So, if you say we’re out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are. What we hope to do, I don’t believe – and I’ve talked a lot about this – we’re not going to eradicate this virus.”

He would roll back the comments after backlash from others in the field.