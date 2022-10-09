COVID is blamed for spike in potentially deadly pregnancy complications and stillbirths

A spike in potentially deadly pregnancy complications, some of which lead to stillbirths, has been attributed to COVID infections in women that can cause dangerous blood pressure and destroy the placenta.

A study published in September claims that if a woman gets COVID, even a mild form, the virus can damage the placenta’s immune response to other infections, putting fetuses at risk of stillbirth.

COVID infections can also cause microclots in the blood vessels of pregnant women, putting them at risk for a potentially deadly blood pressure condition called preeclampsia.

Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old mom from New York, usually sailed through an easy pregnancy, aside from getting infected with COVID in her second trimester, which she described in her blog as a “mild cold.”

But a few days after her son Arthur was born in April, the Brooklyn attorney was rushed to the emergency room when her blood pressure rose to a dangerous 160/116. Phillips, who was up to date on her vaccinations and cautious about masking, found that preeclampsia doctors thought it was linked to an Omicron infection in February.

Preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy that leads to 70,000 maternal and 500,000 fetal deaths worldwide each year. Seattle Times reported, and the number of cases increased during the pandemic.

The disease is just one part of a slew of information scientists studying to learn more about the impact of COVID on pregnancy.

Experts say that women who contracted COVID-19 during their pregnancy are also at an increased risk of stillbirths. But they believe vaccination could help prevent these cases, with statistics showing that unvaccinated women are at higher risk for complications.

Earlier in the pandemic, many believed that COVID did not affect unborn fetuses because few babies were born with the infection.

Scientists also believed that COVID was a virus that primarily affects the respiratory tract, but it has now been proven to affect the circulatory system as well.

But in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology study published in September, the infection was revealed to impair the placenta’s immune response to further infections.

“What we’re seeing now is that the placenta is vulnerable to COVID-19, and the infection changes the way the placenta works, and that in turn is likely to affect the development of the fetus,” said Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf.

The placenta, an organ that attaches to the uterus during pregnancy, connects to the umbilical cord and provides oxygen and nourishment from the mother’s bloodstream to the baby.

In the fall and winter of 2021, Amy Heerema McKenney, a Cleveland Clinic pathologist whose job is to find out why some babies die, began receiving eerily similar reports of stillbirths, Times reported.

She recalled being “quite panicked” when she started investigating things, which happened in quick succession.

While a normal placenta is spongy and dark reddish in color, showing the nourishing blood flowing through it, the placentas she studied from mothers who lost their babies were like nothing she’d ever seen. They were firm, discolored, scarred and more of a brown color.

“The degree of devastation was unique,” she said, noting that by the end of their pregnancies, most women were in their second trimester, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and infected with COVID.

During the pandemic, pregnant people infected with COVID were found to have a 60 percent greater risk of preeclampsia than those who were not infected, according to a number of studies.

They also experienced other complications ranging from preterm birth and infection to death within six weeks of terminating the pregnancy.

“We’re not doing enough right now,” said new mom Phillips.

“Maybe if people knew more about the risks, they would behave differently,” she said, adding that she still has “ongoing concerns about what damage this may or may not have done” when it comes to future pregnancies.