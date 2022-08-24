Covid doomsayer says Australians are WRONG to think the pandemic is over

<!–

Australians must change their way of life and accept the threat of COVID-19 and other viral infections will persist, an epidemiologist says.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, who leads the biosafety program at the Kirby Institute in Sydney, says people are wrong in thinking the pandemic is over.

“The counter stories flying around, ‘let’s get back to normal, take off your masks,’ it’s denial,” she told AAP.

“Socially, we mourn the lives we had before COVID in 2019.

“We haven’t gotten to the point where we just accept it and say, ‘Okay, this is here to stay and if we want to have a reasonable quality of life and not weaken with chronic diseases, we really need to change the way we live” .’

Prof MacIntyre said Australia needs to start addressing building design and how to mitigate risk and make it safer.

The comments came after the professor gave a presentation on Tuesday at an emergency management conference in Adelaide, where she outlined key strategies for navigating a better future in the COVID-19 era.

She told the conference that the virus was not going anywhere and that Australia needed to be smarter about minimizing its effects, both acutely and over the longer term.

Waves of epidemics would continue, while more emerging infectious diseases would threaten health safety.

Australia needed to think more about preparedness, including developing early warning systems and stockpiling vaccines and other viral medicines.

That work should include training exercises to ensure that health officials and others are better equipped to work together.

Prof MacIntyre also advocated an increase in the local production of protective equipment, vaccines and other medical supplies.

The idea of ​​waiting two or three years for the situation to improve would result in a future where virtually everyone was infected and Australia was significantly burdened by the chronic complications of COVID-19, including heart failure and dementia.

“This is not the flu or the common cold, this is a virus that persists in the body in a number of people after the acute infection,” she said.

“So we can’t keep ignoring it because then we’re going to put a huge burden on the NDIS and we’re going to have a huge tranche of people who are disabled and unable to work.

“The longer we ignore it and hope for the best, the greater the burden of chronic disease we face.