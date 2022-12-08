COVID disruptions led to 63,000 more malaria deaths: WHO

According to the World Malaria Report, there were an additional 13 million infections worldwide in two years – most of them in Africa.

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted efforts to control malaria, causing an additional 63,000 deaths worldwide and an additional 13 million infections in two years, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cases of the parasitic disease rose in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021, albeit at a slower pace, the United Nations health organization said in its World Malaria Report 2022released Thursday.

About 95 percent of global malaria infections and deaths occurred in Africa last year. And just four countries — Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Tanzania — accounted for more than half of all malaria deaths.

“We were off track before the pandemic and now the pandemic has made things worse,” said Abdisalan Noor, a senior official in the WHO’s malaria department.

While estimated deaths from malaria worldwide fell from 625,000 in 2020 to 619,000 in 2021 — in part because health care systems stabilized after pandemic-induced disruptions — the number of deaths has remained higher than the estimated 568,000 in 2019, the report said.

Meanwhile, the number of malaria infections continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate, reaching an estimated 247 million in 2021. By comparison, 245 million cases in 2020 and 232 million in 2019.

The WHO stressed that reduced funding due to the pandemic and rising costs have increased pressure on national malaria programs.

Funding in 2021 was nearly $3.5 billion, according to the report. This marked an increase from the previous two years, but fell well short of the $7.3 billion estimated globally needed to stay on track to beat the disease.

Looking ahead, WHO noted a number of promising developments, including the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S, which has already been given to more than one million children and will be widely available next year.

WHO’s Noor said it was too early to say how many lives the vaccine would save. But “we do expect a significant impact on serious illness and deaths,” he told reporters.

Still, the vaccine is only about 30 percent effective and requires four doses.

The WHO also stressed that huge challenges remain, including inadequate mosquito nets – which can protect people from being bitten by the mosquitoes that spread malaria – and the increased spread of parasite mosquitoes.

Officials also raised concerns about a new invasive mosquito species that thrives in cities, is resistant to many pesticides and could undo years of progress against malaria. The invasive species has not yet contributed significantly to the continent’s overall malaria burden, but the insects are likely responsible for a recent spike in parts of the Horn of Africa, Noor said.