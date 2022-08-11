COVID Czar Dr. Anthony Fauci booed by fans before throwing out first pitch at Seattle Mariners game

<!–

dr. Anthony Fauci was booed by baseball fans on Tuesday when he threw the first pitch in the Seattle Mariners game against the New York Yankees.

Fauci has seen a massive decline in his popularity since his meteoric rise to become a household name during the onset of the pandemic as more than half of independent voters want him out.

58.9 percent of independent voters believe that Dr. Fauci must relinquish his position and role in leading the government’s COVID-19 response to enable new leadership,” a Convention of States Action poll showed earlier this year.

Those Voters Will Likely Get Their Wish — Fauci said in July that he would leave his post by the end of President Joe Biden’s first term.

dr. Anthony Fauci pumps his fist after successfully throwing the first pitch in the Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees on August 7, 2022

The throw of Dr. Anthony Fauci failed to take the plate and was several yards outside the strike zone when he threw the first pitch in 2020

The White House chief medical adviser improved his throwing arm, but not his public perception, and threw much better than two years ago, but was poorly received by the crowd.

Fauci infamously threw one of the worst opening throws of all time when he threw the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season in Washington while watching the Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 4-1.

The immunologist threw a precise lob at Mariners manager Scott Servais as he attended the game at T-Mobil Park, then signed Servais’ mask.

Fauci was there to receive the Hutch Award, an annual award honoring Fred Hutchinson, a former MLB pitcher and manager who died of lung cancer in 1964.

The award is given to someone who “sets the best example of Hutchinson’s fighting spirit and competitive desire by persevering through adversity,” according to a Seattle Mariners. press release.

Fauci is only the second non-athlete to receive the award after former President Jimmy Carter won it in 2016.

A native of New Yorker, Fauci has served the United States government for more than five decades, serving in seven different presidents.

He has repeatedly called for tougher pandemic rules, which have always led to condemnation, but lately the horde against him has grown.

He became the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a position he still holds, in 1984. From there, he led the nation through viral diseases including HIV/AIDS, swine flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola and eventually Covid-19.

Fauci, pictured here in 2020 throwing the first pitch, was ridiculed for his poor attempt to get the ball over home plate

Fauci was happy to sign Mariners manager Scott Servais’ mask after being thrown off the field on Tuesday

Fauci has spoken of his anticipated trajectory of the current pandemic, saying, “I think we’ll live with this.”

“It’s getting harder and harder to get people to listen,” Fauci told Politico in July when he revealed he plans to retire.

“They’re going to try to come after me anyway. I mean, probably less if I’m not in the job,” he said of the possibility of a Republican-controlled House or Senate.

“I don’t think they can say anything about science,” he said of Republicans in Congress calling for probes. ‘If you want to investigate that, be my guest. If I tell someone it’s important to follow basic good public health practices… what are you going to research about that?’