Home COVID cases rising in NSW, but wave is losing steam
COVID cases rising in NSW, but wave is losing steam

NSW’s latest COVID-19 wave continues to slow, but the swarm of new variants continues to spread through the community.

32,928 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week ending Nov. 26, a 15.2 percent increase from the previous week, NSW Health’s latest COVID-19 surveillance report shows.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, continues to spread through NSW, driven by a swarm of Omicron subvariants.

This increase in COVID cases was slightly slower than the 17.6 percent increase reported the week before, and significantly lower than the more than 50 percent increase the week before.

The latest surveillance report confirms that NSW – and Australia – are past the center of this short and sharp wave, but it’s too early to know if the peak is imminent as predicted by models.

PCR tests increased 8.9 percent in the week ending Nov. 26 compared to the previous week, and the number of tests positive for the virus rose from 17 percent to 19 percent, indicating “continued high levels of transmission in the community,” the report said.

But hospital admissions and intensive care admissions for the COVID-19 fell last week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily hospitalizations fell to an average of 87 admissions at the end of last week, compared to 89 the week before. There were 609 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals and 42 people admitted to intensive care units.

Twenty-five COVID-related deaths were reported last week.

