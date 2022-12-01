COVID cases rising in NSW, but wave is losing steam

NSW’s latest COVID-19 wave continues to slow, but the swarm of new variants continues to spread through the community.

32,928 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the week ending Nov. 26, a 15.2 percent increase from the previous week, NSW Health’s latest COVID-19 surveillance report shows.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, continues to spread through NSW, driven by a swarm of Omicron subvariants. Credit: NIAID-RML via AP

This increase in COVID cases was slightly slower than the 17.6 percent increase reported the week before, and significantly lower than the more than 50 percent increase the week before.

The latest surveillance report confirms that NSW – and Australia – are past the center of this short and sharp wave, but it’s too early to know if the peak is imminent as predicted by models.