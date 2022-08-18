Covid can raise the risk of dementia and psychosis in sufferers for up to two years

<!–

Covid patients have a higher risk of developing brain fog, seizures and dementia, research suggests.

Experts studied more than 1.25 million people with Covid and found that new diagnoses of psychosis, dementia, seizures and brain fog were more common in the two years after getting the virus than with other respiratory infections such as the flu.

Children saw fewer increases in most conditions than adults, except seizures and psychosis. There was also a higher risk of anxiety and depression in adults – but this decreased within two months.

The delta and ommicron variants were associated with more disorders than the alpha variant. Lead author Professor Paul Harrison, of the University of Oxford, said the study showed that brain disorders linked to Covid can survive the pandemic well. He called for research into ‘what can be done to prevent or treat these conditions’.

But Professor Paul Garner, of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, warned that an increased risk of dementia and psychosis may be linked to ‘social unrest’ rather than Covid itself.

‘I think we should be careful in interpreting the reported small increases in dementia and psychosis: these are, in my view, related to the social unrest and dystopia we have experienced, rather than a direct effect. of the virus,” he said.

Professor Harrison added: ‘As well as confirming previous findings that Covid-19 may increase the risk of some neurological and psychiatric disorders in the first six months after infection, this study suggests that some of these increased risks may persist for at least two years.

The results have important implications for patients and health services as it suggests that new cases of neurological disorders linked to Covid-19 infection are likely to emerge well after the pandemic has subsided.

“Our work also highlights the need for more research to understand why this is happening after Covid-19 and what can be done to prevent or treat these conditions.”